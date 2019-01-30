Home > World

Brazil judge temporarily frees jailed ex-President Lula after brother's death

  >>  Reuters

Published: 30 Jan 2019 10:33 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 10:33 PM BdST

Brazil’s supreme court chief justice on Wednesday granted jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva temporary leave from prison to visit the body of his recently deceased brother at a military base in Sao Paulo state.

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Venezuela power struggle heats up with Guaido curbs

Maduro accuses Trump of ordering his murder

Brexit: UK demands deal change, EU says 'non'

US security aid to Palestinians to end Thursday

Death toll from Brazil dam burst rises to 84

Congolese soldiers on patrol in Mukoko, Dec 11, 2018. Two soldiers were reported to have died of Ebola on Jan 29. The New York Times

UN says 900 killed in Congo

The boats were believed to have capsized off Godoria, in Djibouti’s Obock region. Image: google map

African migrants feared drowned off Djibouti: U.N.

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido gestures as he attends a session of the Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela January 29, 2019. REUTERS

Venezuela targets Guaido with probe, travel ban

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.