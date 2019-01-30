Brazil judge temporarily frees jailed ex-President Lula after brother's death
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jan 2019 10:33 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 10:33 PM BdST
Brazil’s supreme court chief justice on Wednesday granted jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva temporary leave from prison to visit the body of his recently deceased brother at a military base in Sao Paulo state.
More stories
