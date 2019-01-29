US charges China's Huawei with bank fraud, stealing trade secrets
Huawei, indictment, charge, fraud, US, Justice Department, America, China, CFO, Meng Wanzhou
Published: 29 Jan 2019 03:57 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2019 04:03 AM BdST
The United States on Monday charged China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, its chief financial officer and two affiliates with bank and wire fraud to violate sanctions against Iran in a case that has added to tensions with Beijing.
Related Stories
In a 13-count indictment, the Justice Department said Huawei misled a global bank and US authorities about its relationship with the subsidiaries, Skycom Tech and Huawei Device USA Inc, in order to conduct business in Iran.
In a separate case, the Justice Department also accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets, wire fraud and obstructing justice for allegedly stealing robotic technology from carrier T-Mobile US Inc to test smartphones' durability.
Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's chief financial officer (CFO), is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters.
The charges add to pressure on Huawei, the world's biggest telecommunications equipment maker, from the US government, which is trying to prevent American companies from buying Huawei routers and switches and pressing allies to do the same.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump’s statistics about unauthorised immigrants are questioned by experts
- Venezuela's Guaido calls for new protests as pressure on Maduro rises
- Iranian commander threatens Israel's destruction if it attacks: state TV
- Brazilian despair turns to anger as toll from Vale dam disaster hits 60
- NYT: US, Taliban agree in principle to Peace 'framework,' envoy says
- Australia joins growing support for Venezuela's Guaido
- EU agency says Iran likely to step up cyber espionage
- Venezuela opposition leader urges Britain not to give gold to Maduro
- Bolton warns of 'significant response' to threat against US diplomats in Venezuela
- Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 presidential campaign
Most Read
- Pilot had ‘breakdown’ before deadly US-Bangla crash, Nepal probe panel says
- Policeman held as ‘children forced into prostitution’ rescued in Sylhet
- Many aspirants reluctant to run for mayor in DNCC by-elections
- Sultan Mansur ‘interested’ in taking oath as MP, Gono Forum refuses
- Bangladesh seeks China’s support to nudge Myanmar on Rohingya issue
- Two pedestrians killed after truck veers onto footpath in Dhaka
- RAB mobile court fines 14 Bashundhara City food shops Tk 3.1 million
- Three days minimum term for all mobile package services: BTRC
- High Court orders mobile court drives on air pollution in Dhaka
- Afsan Chowdhury, three others win Bangla Academy Prize