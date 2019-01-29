North Korea says it wants peace, relations with US
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jan 2019 06:34 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2019 06:34 PM BdST
North Korea said on Tuesday that relations with the United States will develop “wonderfully at a fast pace” if Washington responds to its efforts on denuclearisation with trustworthy measures and practical actions.
North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Han Tae Song, also told the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament that Pyongyang would continue working to establish a “permanent and durable peace mechanism on the Korean peninsula”.
The summit last June between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump had brought about a dramatic turn in relations that had been “the most hostile on earth” and contributed to ensuring peace and security on the divided peninsula, Han said.
He referred to the two leaders’ joint statement issued after their meeting in Singapore and Kim’s New Year’s Address, adding:
“Accordingly we declared that we would neither make and test nuclear weapons any longer nor use and proliferate them and we have taken various practical measures.
“If the US responds to our efforts with trustworthy measures and corresponding practical actions, bilateral relations will develop wonderfully at a fast pace through the process of taking more definite and epoch-making steps,” he said.
Han told Reuters that he had no information on a possible upcoming second summit between Kim and Trump.
South Korea’s foreign minister told Reuters at Davos last week that North Korea must make concrete pledges toward curbing its nuclear weapons programme, such as dismantling its main nuclear complex and allowing international inspections to confirm the process, when leader Kim meets Trump as soon as next month.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Myanmar Suu Kyi's party proposes ‘committee’ to change army-drafted charter
- US sanctions threaten Venezuela's economy as Maduro eyes next move
- Four police shot and two suspects killed in Houston gunfight
- Cuba's strongest tornado in nearly 80 years kills at least four
- US unseals indictments against China's Huawei and CFO Wanzhou
- Trump’s statistics about unauthorised immigrants are questioned by experts
- Venezuela's Guaido calls for new protests as pressure on Maduro rises
- Iranian commander threatens Israel's destruction if it attacks: state TV
- Brazilian despair turns to anger as toll from Vale dam disaster hits 60
- NYT: US, Taliban agree in principle to Peace 'framework,' envoy says
Most Read
- Bangladesh officials say controllers in Kathmandu could have averted US-Bangla plane crash
- RAB mobile court fines 14 Bashundhara City food shops Tk 3.1 million
- Five caught in Bangladesh over biggest drug haul in Sri Lanka: RAB
- Sultan Mansur claims he never left Awami League
- Death penalty handed to wife of murdered lawyer Rathis Bhowmik
- Pilot had ‘breakdown’ before deadly US-Bangla crash, Nepal probe panel says
- Sultan Mansur ‘interested’ in taking oath as MP, Gono Forum refuses
- Rape suspect killed in 'shootout' with police in Chattogram
- Capital flight cost Bangladesh around $6bn in 2015: GFI
- Cold wave likely to hit Bangladesh in early February