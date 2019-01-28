Wall collapses under rains, 15 killed at wedding in Peru
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jan 2019 08:58 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 09:39 AM BdST
Fifteen people were killed at a wedding in Peru on Sunday after a wall at the hotel where the celebration was held collapsed under heavy rains, the head of Peru’s civil defense institute said.
Thirty-four people were wounded, including five who were in critical condition, Jorge Chavez said by phone.
The wall burst just after midnight, causing a heavy, tent-like structure to collapse on the wedding guests as they celebrated in the hotel’s garden, Chavez said. Thirteen people died immediately, he said.
Hotel Alhambra, in the town of Abancay in southern Peru, could not immediately be reached for comment.
