Israel recognizes Guaido as leader of Venezuela

   

Published: 28 Jan 2019 12:24 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 12:24 AM BdST

Israel on Sunday threw its support behind Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s leader.

“Israel joins the United States, Canada, most of the countries of Latin America and countries in Europe in recognizing the new leadership in Venezuela,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement.

