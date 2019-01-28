Home > World

Iranian commander threatens Israel's destruction if it attacks: state TV

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Jan 2019 11:33 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 11:33 PM BdST

A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander on Monday threatened Israel with destruction if it attacks Iran, state media reported.

The comments by Brigadier General Hossein Salami, deputy head of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, followed an Israeli attack on Iranian targets in Syria last week - the latest in a series of assaults targeting Tehran’s presence there in support of President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

“We announce that if Israel takes any action to wage a war against us, it will definitely lead to its own elimination and the freeing of occupied (Palestinian) territories,” Salami said, quoted by state television.

Iranian officials have previously said Tehran, which does not recognize Israel, would respond swiftly to any Israeli attack.

Israel backed US President Donald Trump’s move to back out of the 2015 international deal on Iran’s nuclear program and welcomed Washington’s reimposition of sanctions on the country.

Israel sees Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs as a threat to its existence. Iran says its nuclear work is for peaceful purposes only.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US, Taliban agree to Peace 'framework'

US warns Venezuela on diplomat threats

Guaido urges Britain not to give gold to Maduro

 Australia joins growing support for Guaido

A rescue helicopter searches for victims after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil Jan 27, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil dam death toll hits 60

Boris Johnson: Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gives a speech at the JCB Headquarters in Rocester, Staffordshire, Britain, Jan 18, 2019. REUTERS

Give up Irish backstop: Johnson to May

Asia Bibi: Supporters of Muslim Student Organisation (MSO) chant slogans during a protest after the Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam, in Islamabad, Pakistan Nov 2, 2018. REUTERS

Pakistan to review Asia Bibi's blasphemy acquittal

Iran likely to step up cyber espionage: EU agency

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.