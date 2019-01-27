Home > World

Myanmar holds first LGBT boat pride parade

  IANS/  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jan 2019 05:15 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2019 05:15 PM BdST

Hundreds of people cheered on Sunday as rainbow-coloured boats carrying LGBT revellers sailed in the waters of Myanmar's Yangon city in a sign of growing acceptance for the community in a socially conservative country where gay sex remains illegal.

It was the country's first pride boat parade, a part of Myanmar's annual LGBT festival, Yangon Pride, organised by non-profit &PROUD to celebrate the fight for acceptance and against the stigma the community faces, reports Efe news.

The first part of the fifth edition of the festival concluded on Sunday and the second will be held over the next weekend.

Around 300 people enjoyed the three cruises on Saturday, about two hours of journey each way along the Yangon River.

"Every year we make (the festival) bigger and bigger and this year we pushed a lot. Every year, we take a few more steps into the city," said Willem van Rooij, co-director of &PROUD.

Myanmar laws consider sexual activities between people of the same sex illegal which is punishable with up to 10 years in prison .

Nikki Rangoon, a 22-year-old trans woman, told Efe news that the greatest support came from the people despite the government and authorities ignoring the community.

This is the fifth year running for the festival.

&PROUD renamed it Yangon Pride last year to anchor it to the global Pride movement for LGBT people.

This year's festival also featured an exciting line up of award-winning films, live performances, talks and activities to promote greater understanding of the rights and identities of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer people, according to the organisers.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Rescue crew work in a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil Jan 25, 2019. REUTERS

Hundreds missing after Brazil dam collapse

17 killed in Philippines church blasts

Visitors at the Gandhi Smirti, a museum dedicated to Indian political and spiritual leader Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi, Dec 19, 2018. The New York Times

Gandhi’s halo dims for Hindu right, lower castes

President  Donald Trump meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington  The New York Times.

US scrambles to outrun China in arms race

Rescue workers are seen after a dam, owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA, burst in Brumadinho, Brazil Jan 26, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Brazil dam disaster death toll hits 34

FILE PHOTO:Taliban walk as they celebrate ceasefire in Ghanikhel district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan Jun 16, 2018. REUTERS/Parwiz

Foreign troops to quit Afghanistan in 18 months: Taliban

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is pictured voting at the United Nations during a Security Council meeting about the situation in Venezuela in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, Jan 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

US calls on world to ‘pick a side’ on Venezuela

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Immigration Minister John McCallum speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Oct 31, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo/File Photo

Canada PM fires China ambassador

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.