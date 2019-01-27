5 killed in US shooting
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jan 2019 06:44 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2019 06:45 PM BdST
At least five people were killed in in two shooting incidents in the US state of Louisiana, police said, adding a manhunt was underway to nab the suspect.
Dakota Theriot, 21, is accused of killing his parents, Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 50, in the town of Gonzalez in Ascension and three more people in Livingston, CNN reported.
"This is probably one of the worst domestic violence incidents I've seen in quite a while," said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre on Saturday.
The suspect has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, illegal use of weapons and home invasion, Webre told the media.
Before killing his parents, Dakota Theriot murdered Billy Ernest, 43, Summer Ernest, 20, and 17-year-old Tanner Ernest on Saturday morning.
According to Webre, the suspect's parents were alive when deputies arrived at their home later on Saturday and identified their son as the gunman in the Livingston killings.
"We don't know what kind of resources he has or how far he can run. But we don't think he has great means and a lot of resources," CNN quoted the Sheriff as saying.
Investigators were trying to determine the motive behind the shootings. Webre said detectives have not been able to talk anyone who knows the suspect well.
More stories
