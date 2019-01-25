US trying to contain rise of China: Alibaba executive
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jan 2019 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2019 03:53 PM BdST
The Sino-US trade war has spurred anti-China sentiment, a senior Alibaba Group Holding Ltd executive said, adding that the United States was trying to contain the rise of China.
Joe Tsai, the Chinese e-commerce giant’s executive vice-chairman, termed the US government’s treatment of Chinese smartphone and network-gear maker Huawei “extremely unfair” and “very politically motivated”.
Tsai, speaking at a Reuters BreakingViews event on Friday, said US regulators had made it very difficult for Alibaba to make investments in the country, adding that the company would look at other parts of the world for investment.
He struck an optimistic note about China and said people were over worried about the country’s economy, adding that Chinese consumers were still fundamentally very strong.
Comments from Tsai come at a time when China’s economic growth has slowed to its weakest pace in nearly three decades amid faltering domestic demand and bruising US tariffs.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US trying to contain rise of China: Alibaba executive
- Saudis to Davos: Move on from Khashoggi, let's do business
- Aid curbs in Myanmar's Rakhine impact 'at least 50,000 people': UN
- US has offered to hold arms control talks with Russia: official
- UN expert to lead international inquiry into Khashoggi murder
- Turkey says has capacity to create 'safe zone' in Syria alone
- As world looks on, Venezuela's Guaido to keep up pressure on Maduro
- Trump delays State of the Union Address until shutdown ends
- Trump threatens to cut aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador over caravans
- Malaysian royals elect new king after surprise abdication
Most Read
- Japan to bankroll Bangladesh’s first underground railroad
- Muhith tells Mustafa Kamal to call him when he needs to formulate next budget
- GATCO graft: Khaleda gets angry over her seat amid trial hearing
- Three-day Biswa Ijtema to start on Feb 15
- Bangladesh Army appoints four female officers as battalion chiefs
- BNP to boycott Dhaka North mayoral by-polls, Upazila council elections
- Ansar commandant caught while offering kickback to official, says ACC
- Sailor missing as two vessels sink near Bhashan Char in the Bay
- BNP will decide Thursday whether to contest Dhaka North mayoral by-polls
- I gave my opinion, selectors decided: Mashrafe on Sabbir’s surprise inclusion