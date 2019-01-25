Malaysian police seek parents of fugitive 1MDB financier Low
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jan 2019 04:14 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2019 04:14 PM BdST
Malaysian police are seeking the parents of a financier wanted in connection with a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), in the hope that they can help with the investigation.
Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, is facing criminal charges in Malaysia and the United States for his role in the suspected theft of about $4.5 billion from 1MDB, a state fund founded by a former prime minister, Najib Razak.
Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Low’s father, Low Hock Peng, his mother, Goh Gaik Ewe, and two other people to assist in the 1MDB investigation, Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said in a statement on Friday.
Authorities filed money laundering charges against both the son and the father in August 2018.
Low Taek Jho has consistently denied wrongdoing. Neither his nor his parents’ whereabouts are known.
A spokesman for Low did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The two other people sought by police are a Singaporean woman, Shabnam Naraindas Daswani, also known as Natasha Mirpuri, and Tan Kim Loong, a Malaysian associate of Low’s.
Tan was previously charged with Low for money laundering in Malaysia, and has been named as a key figure in U.S. civil lawsuits seeking to seize more than $1.7 billion in assets allegedly bought with stolen 1MDB funds.
Authorities in at least six countries, including the United States, Switzerland and Singapore, are investigating suspected money-laundering and graft in connection with 1MDB.
Najib, who set up the fund in 2009, was ousted in a general election in May last year.
The new prime minister, veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad, has reopened investigations into 1MDB and Najib’s involvement at the fund.
Najib is facing nearly 40 criminal charges related to losses at 1MDB and other government entities. He has consistently denied wrongdoing.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US trying to contain rise of China: Alibaba executive
- Saudis to Davos: Move on from Khashoggi, let's do business
- Aid curbs in Myanmar's Rakhine impact 'at least 50,000 people': UN
- US has offered to hold arms control talks with Russia: official
- UN expert to lead international inquiry into Khashoggi murder
- Turkey says has capacity to create 'safe zone' in Syria alone
- As world looks on, Venezuela's Guaido to keep up pressure on Maduro
- Trump delays State of the Union Address until shutdown ends
- Trump threatens to cut aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador over caravans
- Malaysian royals elect new king after surprise abdication
Most Read
- Japan to bankroll Bangladesh’s first underground railroad
- Muhith tells Mustafa Kamal to call him when he needs to formulate next budget
- GATCO graft: Khaleda gets angry over her seat amid trial hearing
- Three-day Biswa Ijtema to start on Feb 15
- Bangladesh Army appoints four female officers as battalion chiefs
- BNP to boycott Dhaka North mayoral by-polls, Upazila council elections
- Ansar commandant caught while offering kickback to official, says ACC
- Sailor missing as two vessels sink near Bhashan Char in the Bay
- BNP will decide Thursday whether to contest Dhaka North mayoral by-polls
- I gave my opinion, selectors decided: Mashrafe on Sabbir’s surprise inclusion