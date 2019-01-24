Trump threatens to cut aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador over caravans
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jan 2019 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 05:08 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump issued a new threat to cut off aid to three Central American countries on Wednesday in response to what he said was a new wave of immigrants headed toward the United States from those countries.
Trump, struggling to get a request through the US Congress for money to build a southern border wall, expressed frustration about governments in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador not helping the United States on the migrant problem.
“Honduras is doing nothing for us. Guatemala is doing nothing for us. El Salvador is doing nothing for us. And we pay them hundreds of millions of dollars a year, but we’re going to be stopping pretty soon. In fact, we’re looking at it right now,” he said.
The Trump administration’s proposed budget request for fiscal year 2019 included $45.7 million for El Salvador, $69.4 million for Guatemala and $65.8 million for Honduras, according to the Congressional Research Service. The amounts all represented a double-digit reduction from the previous year’s funding.
Trump said he believed the three countries could “very easily” stop immigrant caravans from forming.
“I actually think they encourage the caravans because they want to get rid of the people from the country, and certain people,” Trump told reporters during a meeting on immigration with members of his administration and high-profile Republicans.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- N Korea’s Kim ‘believes in’ Trump ahead of second Trump summit: KCNA
- Buoyed by protesters and US, Maduro rival Guaido claims Venezuela presidency
- India appoints Goyal as interim finance minister as Jaitley gets medical treatment
- India navy set to open third base in strategic islands to counter China
- Hong Kong moves to make disrespecting Chinese national anthem a crime
- The cash crunch behind Zimbabwe's violent protests
- Australia probes reports Chinese-Australian writer is missing in China
- Brazil's Bolsonaro is the face of populism at the Davos forum
- 'The trash never stops': Indonesia battles to clean up rivers
- Russell Baker, columnist and celebrated humourist, dies at 93
Most Read
- BNP’s Bogura leaders say Mirza Fakhrul was trying to stop them fighting in elevator
- CRI’s Farhad becomes prime minister’s special assistant
- Bangladesh moves to charge electric car revolution with legal cover
- Japan to bankroll Bangladesh’s first underground railroad
- Biswa Ijtema in February as Tabligh Jamaat factions ‘resolve conflict’
- India navy set to open third base in strategic islands to counter China
- Five killed in central Florida bank shooting, police say
- Syed Ashraf’s brother Shafayet collects AL nomination form for Kishoreganj-1
- Hasina on Foreign Policy list of 100 top Global Thinkers of the decade
- BCB announces 15-man ODI squad for New Zealand tour