'The trash never stops': Indonesia battles to clean up rivers
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jan 2019 06:05 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2019 06:05 PM BdST
Boys played and chatted on a rickety wooden ramp under a baking sun in West Java, while just below their feet flowed one of Indonesia’s most horribly polluted rivers, clogged with hundreds of tonnes of smelly trash.
Authorities in the nation of 260 million are battling a lack of recycling culture or environmental awareness to achieve an ambitious target of a 70 percent cut in marine plastic debris by 2025, despite having devoted $1 billion a year to the task.
“Every time it rains and floods, the whole village goes down to help with the trash and clean the river,” said Marzuki, a resident of Tarumajaya, on the banks of the Pisang Batu river that carries along waste from villages upstream.
“We never get tired of it, but the trash never stops coming.”
Yet the river is just one of many thickly carpeted with trash formed mostly of plastic waste, of which Indonesia churns out about 3.2 million tonnes each year, with nearly half ending up in the sea, a 2015 study in the journal Science showed.
The archipelago of more than 17,000 islands is estimated to be the world’s second-largest contributor of plastic pollutants in the oceans after China, the study added.
“Even though we’ve brought an armada of 25 garbage trucks that take three turns every day, the reality is...we haven’t cleared even half of it,” said Suseno, the village security chief in Tarumajaya.
As Java struggles with its rivers, the resort island of Bali this year banned the use of plastic bags by large supermarkets and grocery stores, a measure it aims to widen to smaller shops.
Yet that caused its own backlash.
“I’ve seen people protest because they didn’t get plastic bags after they shop,” said one supermarket shopper, Thomas Wibowo, while adding that he understood the need to cut back.
“But if we are suddenly forbidden from using plastic, as Indonesians, we’d be shocked.”
The risks to marine life were graphically highlighted last November, when a dead sperm whale on a beach was found to have 6 kg (13lb) of plastic waste in its stomach.
“I think this is also a global issue, not just a national problem,” said Ida Bagus Rai Dharmawijaya Mantra, the mayor of Bali’s capital of Denpasar.
“I’ve seen that a lot of citizens are accepting and helping of this movement, including tourists. They too want to help replace plastic bags.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 'The trash never stops': Indonesia battles to clean up rivers
- Russell Baker, columnist and celebrated humourist, dies at 93
- Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi names popular sister to party post
- Thailand to hold first general election since coup on March 24
- Afghan spy agency says it kills Taliban mastermind of deadly attack
- Search for missing Cardiff City's Sala resumes in English Channel
- Senate to vote on ending government shutdown, Trump wall impasse
- S Korea "selective" in implementing sanctions on North – group
- Four charged in bomb plot against Muslim community in New York
- Assad blocks access to Damascus for EU envoys: diplomats
Most Read
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- Twenty-five plots, houses of health directorate clerk, wife under attachment
- Musician Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul dies
- Sabina Yasmin remembers Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul and the song that made her cry
- Biswa Ijtema in February as Tabligh Jamaat factions ‘resolve conflict’
- Vote to elect successors to Dhaka mayor Annisul, Kishoreganj MP Syed Ashraf on Feb 28
- Bangladesh’s new FM to give fresh impetus to BBIN initiative
- Four charged in bomb plot against Muslim community in New York
- Sixth Padma Bridge span to be installed on Wednesday
- Seven die after being run over by truck in Lakshmipur