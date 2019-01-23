S Korea "selective" in implementing sanctions on North – group
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jan 2019 03:10 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2019 03:11 PM BdST
South Korea failed to notify a UN sanctions committee when it sent about 300 tonnes of petroleum products to North Korea in 2018, the website NK News reported on Wednesday, suggesting South Korea was slipping on sanctions.
South Korea has urged the partial easing of UN Security Council sanctions at a time of improving ties with the North, as the United States continues to pressure Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons and missile programmes.
"Seoul has chosen to implement UNSC sanctions on North Korea on a selective and often inconsistent basis," NK News, a group that follows North Korea, said in a report on its website, citing its analysis.
South Korea sent 342.9 tonnes of petroleum products to North Korea in 2018, according to the South's Ministry of Unification, but NK News said the shipments were not reported to the United Nations.
South Korea's government said on Wednesday it was "complying with the framework of sanctions on North Korea" while pursuing exchange and cooperative projects with the North.
"We only used petroleum products to carry out joint inter-Korean projects, and our view is that this does not harm the purpose of sanctions on North Korea," the foreign ministry said.
The UN Security Council said the monthly reports of petroleum shipments to North Korea showed that only China and Russia had submitted the required reports in 2018.
Under UNSC resolution 2397, adopted in 2017, member states must notify a sanctions committee every 30 days of the amount of refined petroleum products supplied, sold or transferred to North Korea.
The UN sanction allows up to 500,000 barrels (73,087 tonnes) of refined petroleum products per year from all UN member nations to be supplied, sold or transferred to the North.
Most of the petroleum products shipped to the North in 2018 were used for North-South family reunions in August, and joint projects such as a railway survey and the remodelling of a liaison office in Kaesong in the North.
About 32.3 tonnes were returned to the South, the Unification Ministry said.
South Korea said in November it had received sanctions exemptions from the UNSC for a joint railway survey, the first step towards reconnecting rail and road links cut during the 1950-53 Korean War.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- S Korea "selective" in implementing sanctions on North – group
- Four charged in bomb plot against Muslim community in New York
- Assad blocks access to Damascus for EU envoys: diplomats
- Philippine Senators oppose president's push to lower criminal age to 9
- Air pollution behind rising unhappiness in China: US study
- China cuts down troops in Army by more than 50%
- 10 dead as fire rages on Black Sea ships
- Turkey planning international investigation into Khashoggi case
- Indian-origin man jailed in Singapore for bomb hoax call
- Britain's opposition Labour tries to seize initiative on Brexit
Most Read
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- Musician Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul dies
- Twenty-five plots, houses of health directorate clerk, wife under attachment
- Sabina Yasmin remembers Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul and the song that made her cry
- Vote to elect successors to Dhaka mayor Annisul, Kishoreganj MP Syed Ashraf on Feb 28
- Bangladesh Islamists tied to ruling party demands ban on BPL T20 league
- Sixth Padma Bridge span to be installed on Wednesday
- India clarifies reports of Rohingya movement towards Bangladesh
- Seven die after being run over by truck in Lakshmipur
- Bangladesh’s new FM to give fresh impetus to BBIN initiative