Syria says repels Israeli air attack, Israel says downs Golan rocket
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jan 2019 12:13 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2019 12:13 AM BdST
Syrian military air defenses thwarted an Israeli attack on Sunday, shooting down seven missiles targeting an airport in southeastern Damascus, Russia’s National Defense Control Center was cited by RIA news agency as saying.
The attack, launched by four Israeli F-16 jets, did not damage the airport and there were no casualties, the control center was cited as saying.
“Our air defense systems thwarted ... an Israeli air aggression ... and prevented it from achieving any of its goals,” a military source told state news agency SANA. It gave no further details.
An Israeli military spokeswoman declined to comment.
The Israeli military later said its Iron Dome interceptor system shot down a rocket fired at the northern part of the occupied Golan Heights on the Syria frontier.
The military’s statement did not immediately specify where the rocket was launched from. The northern Golan is also close to Lebanese territory.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged an Israeli attack last week on what he called an Iranian arms cache in Syria, where Tehran provides Damascus with vital support.
He told his cabinet Israel had carried out “hundreds” of attacks over the past years of Syria’s war to curtail Iran and its ally Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
Usually silent about its attacks on Iranian targets near its frontier, Israel has lifted the veil this month, a sign of confidence in a campaign waged amid occasional tensions with Syria’s big-power backer Russia.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police fire tear gas as Greeks protest against Macedonia name deal
- Arab economic summit in Beirut urges Syrian refugee returns
- Syria says repels Israeli air attack, Israel says downs Golan rocket
- Rohingya insurgents attack police in western Myanmar, wounding six: state TV
- US demands regular review of China trade reform
- Protest in Tehran over US detention of journalist
- Two dead in fire at French ski resort of Courchevel
- Boo, the world's cutest dog, has died of a "broken heart", his owners have confirmed.
- Magnitude 6.7 quake strikes Chile, kills two: USGS
- Trump offers 'compromise' to end government shutdown
Most Read
- RAB arrests Holey Artisan attack suspect Mamunur Rashid Ripon
- Former Bangladesh football star Kaiser Hamid arrested over business 'fraud'
- Actor Tanvir Hassan found dead in Dhaka’s Uttara
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury new chief of Bangladesh Navy
- Death toll raised to 79 in Mexico pipeline blast; new focus on fuel theft
- Tulip Siddiq gives birth to baby boy
- Ershad heads to Singapore for medical care
- There is no perfect election, Quader says in response to UN chief’s remarks
- SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month from Jan 27
- US, Saudi Arabia cannot move on until prince dealt with, says US Senator Graham