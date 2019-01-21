Home > World

Modern China's birth rate falls to lowest ever

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Jan 2019 04:35 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2019 04:35 PM BdST

China’s birth rate last year fell to its lowest since the founding of the People’s Republic of China 70 years ago, official data showed on Monday, as looser population controls fail to encourage couples to have more babies.

The birth rate stood at 10.94 per thousand, the lowest since 1949 and down from 12.43 per thousand in 2017, data from the statistics bureau showed. The number of babies born in 2018 fell by two million to 15.23 million.

The rate of natural increase in population, deducting the number of deaths, also slowed to the lowest since the aftermath of a disastrous famine in the early 1960s.

China allowed urban couples to have two children in 2016, replacing a one-child policy in place since 1979, with policymakers wary of falling birth rates and a rapidly growing aging population.

In January, a government-affiliated think tank warned that the population in the world’s second-biggest economy could start to shrink as soon as 2027.

The statistics bureau did not suggest a reason for the birth rate decline but economic growth last year fell to its lowest in nearly three decades.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

What is believed to be guided missiles are seen in the sky during what is reported to be an attack in Damascus, Syria, Jan 21, 2019, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. REUTERS

Israel strikes in Syria kill four

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on border security and the partial shutdown of the US government from the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, Jan 19, 2019. REUTERS

No amnesty for ‘Dreamers’: Trump

FILE PHOTO: Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party, pauses as he gives a speech days after he called a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May's government, in Hastings, Britain, Jan 17, 2019. REUTERS

End no-deal brinkmanship: Corbyn

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara. REUTERS

Turkey ready to take over Manbij

MINUSMA peacekeepers in the Kidal region of northern Mali (archives). Photo: MINUSMA/Harandane Dicko

10 UN peacekeepers killed in Mali attack

Arab summit urges Syrian refugee returns

Greeks rally against Macedonia name accord

Trump offers 'compromise' to end government shutdown

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.