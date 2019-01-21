Eight UN peacekeepers killed in attack in northern Mali
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jan 2019 02:15 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2019 02:15 AM BdST
Eight UN peacekeepers were killed and several were wounded while repelling an attack by armed assailants near a village in northern Mali on Sunday, the West African nation's UN mission said.
The identity of the attackers was not immediately clear.
UN peacekeeping and French forces are stationed in northern Mali to combat well-armed jihadist groups seen as the gravest threat to security across Africa's Sahel region.
The clash near Aguelhok occurred early on Sunday following an attack "by assailants in many armed vehicles," the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said in a statement.
It said peacekeepers had thwarted the attack, but eight died and several were wounded.
The mission's chief Mahamat Saleh Annadif demanded "a robust, swift and concerted response."
A 2015 peace deal signed by Mali’s government and separatist groups has failed to end the violence.
Islamists have also staged assaults on high-profile targets in the capital, Bamako, and in neighbouring Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast.
French forces intervened in Mali in 2013 to drive back fighters who had hijacked a Tuareg uprising a year earlier, and some 4,000 French troops remain there.
The UN Security Council then deployed peacekeepers, which have been targets of a concerted guerrilla campaign.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police fire tear gas as Greeks protest against Macedonia name deal
- Arab economic summit in Beirut urges Syrian refugee returns
- Syria says repels Israeli air attack, Israel says downs Golan rocket
- Rohingya insurgents attack police in western Myanmar, wounding six: state TV
- US demands regular review of China trade reform
- Protest in Tehran over US detention of journalist
- Two dead in fire at French ski resort of Courchevel
- Boo, the world's cutest dog, has died of a "broken heart", his owners have confirmed.
- Magnitude 6.7 quake strikes Chile, kills two: USGS
- Trump offers 'compromise' to end government shutdown
Most Read
- RAB arrests Holey Artisan attack suspect Mamunur Rashid Ripon
- Former Bangladesh football star Kaiser Hamid arrested over business 'fraud'
- Actor Tanvir Hassan found dead in Dhaka’s Uttara
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury new chief of Bangladesh Navy
- Death toll raised to 79 in Mexico pipeline blast; new focus on fuel theft
- Tulip Siddiq gives birth to baby boy
- Ershad heads to Singapore for medical care
- There is no perfect election, Quader says in response to UN chief’s remarks
- SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month from Jan 27
- US, Saudi Arabia cannot move on until prince dealt with, says US Senator Graham