Home > World

Protest in Tehran over US detention of journalist

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Jan 2019 06:42 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 06:42 PM BdST

Iranians demonstrated outside the Swiss embassy in Tehran on Sunday to protest against the detention of an Iranian-American journalist in Washington.

The protesters chanted "Free Marzieh Hashemi" and demanded that the US authorities immediately release the journalist who works for Iran's Press TV, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hashemi, who has been living in Iran for years, was detained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, on January 13 while making a family visit.

A federal US court order confirmed on Friday that she had been arrested on a "material witness" warrant and had not been accused of any crime.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described Hashemi's arrest as politically motivated.

After diplomatic relations between Iran and the US were severed in 1979, Washington appointed Switzerland to protect its interests in Tehran.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Trump offers 'compromise' to end government shutdown

US demands regular review of China trade reform

bdnews24.com photo

Rohingya insurgents attack police, wounding 6

A dinghy with floats and life-vests of migrants, intercepted aboard of it off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, is seen after they arrived on a rescue boat at dawn at the port of Malaga, southern Spain, Jan 15, 2019. File photo: REUTERS

More than 100 migrants die at sea in wreck off Libya

Protest in Tehran over US detention of journalist

A woman looks at job advertisements on a wall in Qingdao West Coast New Zone in Shandong province, China Jan 17, 2019. REUTERS

China to post slowest growth in 28 years

World's cutest dog dies of 'broken heart'

2 dead in fire at French ski resort

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.