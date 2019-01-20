Protest in Tehran over US detention of journalist
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Jan 2019 06:42 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 06:42 PM BdST
Iranians demonstrated outside the Swiss embassy in Tehran on Sunday to protest against the detention of an Iranian-American journalist in Washington.
The protesters chanted "Free Marzieh Hashemi" and demanded that the US authorities immediately release the journalist who works for Iran's Press TV, reports Xinhua news agency.
Hashemi, who has been living in Iran for years, was detained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, on January 13 while making a family visit.
A federal US court order confirmed on Friday that she had been arrested on a "material witness" warrant and had not been accused of any crime.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described Hashemi's arrest as politically motivated.
After diplomatic relations between Iran and the US were severed in 1979, Washington appointed Switzerland to protect its interests in Tehran.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Protest in Tehran over US detention of journalist
- Two dead in fire at French ski resort of Courchevel
- Boo, the world's cutest dog, has died of a "broken heart", his owners have confirmed.
- Magnitude 6.7 quake strikes Chile, kills two: USGS
- Trump offers 'compromise' to end government shutdown
- Britain's Prince Philip warned by police over seat belt, two days after crash
- Saudi-led coalition's planes pound Yemen's capital
- Trump says US 'made a lot of progress' with North Korea
- China set to post slowest growth in 28 years in 2018, more stimulus seen
- More than 100 migrants die at sea in wreck off Libya
Most Read
- RAB arrests Holey Artisan attack suspect Mamunur Rashid Ripon
- Actor Tanvir Hassan found dead in Dhaka’s Uttara
- Tulip Siddiq gives birth to baby boy
- Death toll raised to 79 in Mexico pipeline blast; new focus on fuel theft
- US, Saudi Arabia cannot move on until prince dealt with, says US Senator Graham
- 31 Rohingyas waiting to make border crossings to Bangladesh from India
- We must work hard to keep winning: Hasina
- Ershad heads to Singapore for medical care
- Rape survivor shot dead in India for not withdrawing case
- Mystery of Uttara canal weapons cache still unsolved after 2.5 years