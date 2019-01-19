Trump to propose immigration compromise to end shutdown
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jan 2019 11:17 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2019 11:17 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump will propose a compromise on immigration in an afternoon speech on Saturday, but not relent on his demand for funding for a US-Mexico border wall, a source familiar with his plan said.
While maintaining his demand for $5.7 billion in wall funding, Trump will also offer backing for legislation to protect young immigrants known as “Dreamers,” as well as Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, the source said, confirming a report by Axios.
Vice President Mike Pence, White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, have been instrumental in crafting the deal, the source said.
Trump planned to make the announcement in a 3pm EST speech from the White House.
