Trump to propose immigration compromise to end shutdown

While maintaining his demand for $5.7 billion in wall funding, Trump will also offer backing for legislation to protect young immigrants known as “Dreamers,” as well as Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, the source said, confirming a report by Axios.

Vice President Mike Pence, White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, have been instrumental in crafting the deal, the source said.

Trump planned to make the announcement in a 3pm EST speech from the White House.