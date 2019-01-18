Colombian ELN rebels behind Bogota car bomb attack that killed 21
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jan 2019 10:50 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2019 10:50 PM BdST
Colombia’s ELN rebel group was responsible for the car bomb attack against a police academy that killed at least 21 and injured dozens, Defense Minister Guillermo Botero said on Friday.
In Thursday’s attack, which the government described as an act of terrorism, the car broke through checkpoints into the grounds of the General Santander School before it detonated, shattering windows of apartments nearby.
The National Liberation Army (ELN), made up of some 2,000 fighters and considered a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union, began peace talks with the government of former President Juan Manuel Santos February 2017 but they have been put on hold by President Ivan Duque.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 'We will miss you': Germany pleads with the British to stay in EU
- Myanmar army kills 13 rebels in Rakhine clashes: military spokesman
- China's envoy to Canada says Huawei 5G ban would have repercussions
- Nearly 1,000 Central American migrants in new caravans enter Mexico
- UK in deadlock over Brexit 'Plan B' as May and Corbyn tussle
- $11 toothpaste: Immigrants pay big for basics at private ICE lock-ups
- A favourite restaurant in Syria led ISIS to Americans
- N Korea envoy in US for talks with Pompeo, possibly Trump
- UN members owe $2 billion in debt to peacekeeping, US owes a third
- North Korea envoy headed to US to meet Pompeo, possibly Trump
Most Read
- Actress Moushumi denies BNP ties as her photo with Tarique goes viral
- Migrant workers vandalise Bangladesh Embassy in Kuwait
- Bullet-ridden body of Ashulia gang-rape ‘suspect’ found with a note
- City Bank MD Sohail RK Hussain resigns nine months before his term is to end
- Saturday’s vitamin A Plus campaign postponed
- Diplomats promise support, cooperation with new government as foreign minister briefs plan
- BNP stalwarts Mosharraf, Moudud push for leadership changes after electoral debacle
- UK's Prince Philip, 97, escapes unhurt from car crash
- UN members owe $2 billion in debt to peacekeeping, US owes a third
- Bangladesh’s per capita external debt is Tk 17,000 but not alarming: Govt