UK parliament will vote on PM's Brexit 'plan B' on Jan. 29

Published: 17 Jan 2019 05:32 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 05:32 PM BdST

The British parliament will debate and vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit ‘plan B’ on Jan. 29, the leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom said on Thursday.

May’s deal was rejected by a large majority earlier this week and Leadsom said the prime minister would put forward a motion and make a statement on her next steps on Monday.

“A full day’s debate on the motion will take place on Tuesday 29 January, subject to the agreement of the house,” Leadsom told parliament.

