Indonesian woman mauled to death by crocodile
IANS/ bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2019 05:39 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 05:39 PM BdST
An Indonesian woman has been mauled to death by a crocodile in Sulawesi after she fell into its enclosure, officials said.
Deasy Tuwo, 44, had reportedly been feeding the 700-kg reptile when the incident happened at the pearl farm where she worked. The crocodile is thought to have bitten off her arm and most of her abdomen in the January 10 incident, the BBC reported on Thursday.
The woman's body was discovered by her colleagues.
According to the report, the crocodile was kept illegally at the farm. It was relocated to a conservation site after the attack.
Hendriks Rundengan from the North Sulawesi Natural Resources Conservation Agency told the BBC that officials had tried to visit the facility several times in the past to remove the crocodile but had not been allowed in.
"We've come here a few times but the fences are always locked," he said on Wednesday.
The police were trying to track down a Japanese national who owns both the farm and the crocodile, the report said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indonesian woman mauled to death by crocodile
- UK parliament will vote on PM's Brexit 'plan B' on Jan. 29
- Zimbabwe doctors treat 68 for gunshot wounds, police arrest hundreds
- Pence says US still waiting on North Korea for ‘concrete steps’ to denuclearise
- Riven by crisis, Britain searches for Brexit emergency 'plan B'
- Divers locate one body in flooded Indian mine after 35 days
- ISIS suicide bombing in Syria kills 19 including American soldiers
- Kenya hotel siege over, militants and at least 21 victims dead
- UK PM May wins confidence vote; now to search for Brexit consensus
- Search on for Brexit consensus after May's crushing defeat
Most Read
- Suspect says he makes firearms for police to use as evidence in Bangladesh
- Main suspect in Xulhaz-Tonoy murders caught, police say
- Rajshahi University says five Nepalese students go AWOL
- Police recover female ridesharing driver’s stolen moped, arrest thief
- Kenya hotel siege over, militants and at least 21 victims dead
- UK PM May to seek Brexit consensus after winning confidence vote
- Fire at Kamalapur station in Dhaka derails train timings
- Bangladesh telecom regulator moves to keep market competitive
- College girl killed in Chattogram after being run over by a covered van
- Allies of Awami League are unwilling to be in opposition