Home > World

Car bomb in Colombian police academy kills 8

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Jan 2019 11:01 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 11:01 PM BdST

A car bomb exploded at a police academy in Colombia’s capital Bogota on Thursday, killing at least eight people and wounding 10 in what the authorities condemned as terrorism.

The bomb at the General Santander School in the south of the capital shattered windows of apartments in the area around the academy. The vehicle rammed into the academy grounds before the explosion, witnesses told reporters.

President Ivan Duque called the bomb a “miserable terrorist act...against our police” and said he was returning to the capital from the west of the country, where he had been attending a meeting on security.

He said he had ordered security forces to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that eight people were killed and 10 wounded, but did not say if the casualties were police or civilians.

A police helicopter hovered over the area and family members of cadets at the academy were gathered, many crying as they sought information. Ambulances were still leaving the scene.

There was no word yet on who might be behind the explosion.

Car bombs were frequent during decades of civil war between the state and various leftist rebel groups, as well as in the violence involving the Medellin drug cartel led by dead drug lord Pablo Escobar.

The worst of the war ended when the government reached a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2016.

Images on social media showed the remains of a vehicle in flames in the parking area of the police school, and emergency responders at the scene.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US_NKOREA: FILE-- Vice President Mike Pence, Mick Mulvaney, left, the Trump administration's budget director, and Jared Kushner cross from the Senate to the House side of the Capitol during negotiations to avert a potential government shutdown, in Washington, Dec 21, 2018. Pence told American ambassadors on Jan 16, 2019, that North Korea has failed to take any substantive steps to give up its nuclear weapons, even as President Donald Trump is moving toward a second meeting with Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

US still waiting on N Korea to denuclearise

Vote over Brexit 'plan B' on Jan. 29

Britain searches for Brexit emergency 'plan B'

Indonesian woman mauled to death by crocodile

People walk near the Manbij Municipality building in Manbij city, Syria Dec 29, 2018. File photo: REUTERS

US soldiers among 19 killed in IS attack

Divers use a pulley to enter a coal mine that collapsed in Ksan, in the northeastern state of Meghalaya, India, Dec 29, 2018. REUTERS

Body of trapped Indian miner found after 35 days

Two of the gunmen are pictured as they made their way into a hotel and office complex in Nairobi, Kenya, January 15, 2019, in this still image taken from a CCTV footage obtained by Reuters TV on January 16, 2019.

Kenya hotel siege: 21 victims dead

Zimbabwe doctors treat 68 for gunshot wounds

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.