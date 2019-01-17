Car bomb in Colombian police academy kills 8
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jan 2019 11:01 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 11:01 PM BdST
A car bomb exploded at a police academy in Colombia’s capital Bogota on Thursday, killing at least eight people and wounding 10 in what the authorities condemned as terrorism.
The bomb at the General Santander School in the south of the capital shattered windows of apartments in the area around the academy. The vehicle rammed into the academy grounds before the explosion, witnesses told reporters.
President Ivan Duque called the bomb a “miserable terrorist act...against our police” and said he was returning to the capital from the west of the country, where he had been attending a meeting on security.
He said he had ordered security forces to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement that eight people were killed and 10 wounded, but did not say if the casualties were police or civilians.
A police helicopter hovered over the area and family members of cadets at the academy were gathered, many crying as they sought information. Ambulances were still leaving the scene.
There was no word yet on who might be behind the explosion.
Car bombs were frequent during decades of civil war between the state and various leftist rebel groups, as well as in the violence involving the Medellin drug cartel led by dead drug lord Pablo Escobar.
The worst of the war ended when the government reached a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2016.
Images on social media showed the remains of a vehicle in flames in the parking area of the police school, and emergency responders at the scene.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Israeli student killed in 'horrendous attack' in Australia: police
- Indonesian woman mauled to death by crocodile
- UK parliament will vote on PM's Brexit 'plan B' on Jan. 29
- Zimbabwe doctors treat 68 for gunshot wounds, police arrest hundreds
- Pence says US still waiting on North Korea for ‘concrete steps’ to denuclearise
- Riven by crisis, Britain searches for Brexit emergency 'plan B'
- Divers locate one body in flooded Indian mine after 35 days
- ISIS suicide bombing in Syria kills 19 including American soldiers
- Kenya hotel siege over, militants and at least 21 victims dead
- UK PM May wins confidence vote; now to search for Brexit consensus
Most Read
- Rajshahi University says five Nepalese students go AWOL
- Suspect says he makes firearms for police to use as evidence in Bangladesh
- Kenya hotel siege over, militants and at least 21 victims dead
- UK PM May to seek Brexit consensus after winning confidence vote
- Bangladesh telecom regulator moves to keep market competitive
- Fire at Kamalapur station in Dhaka derails train timings
- PM Hasina warns officials against corruption
- Main suspect in Xulhaz-Tonoy murders caught, police say
- Allies of Awami League are unwilling to be in opposition
- Police recover female ridesharing driver’s stolen moped, arrest thief