Strain of shutdown is spreading as economy loses steam
>>Jim Tankersley, The New York Times
Published: 16 Jan 2019 12:01 BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 12:01 BdST
The partial government shutdown is inflicting far greater damage on the US economy than previously estimated, the White House acknowledged on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump’s economists doubled projections of how much economic growth is being lost each week as the standoff with Democrats continues.
The revised estimates from the Council of Economic Advisers show that the shutdown, now in its fourth week, is beginning to have real economic consequences. The analysis, and other projections from outside the White House, suggests that the shutdown has already weighed significantly on growth and could ultimately push the US economy into a contraction.
While Vice President Mike Pence previously played down the shutdown’s effects amid a “roaring” economy, White House officials are now cautioning Trump about the toll it could take on a sustained economic expansion. To blunt the shutdown’s effects, the administration on Tuesday called tens of thousands of employees back to work, without pay, to process tax returns, ensure flight safety and inspect food and drugs.
For now, the White House shows no signs of being ready to relent, and Kevin Hassett, the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, continued to blame Democrats for the economic damage. “Congress needs to look at the harms that we’re talking about,” Hassett said, “and address them.”
Hassett said on Tuesday that the administration now calculates that the shutdown reduces quarterly economic growth by 0.13 percentage points for every week that it lasts — the cumulative effect of lost work from contractors and furloughed federal employees who are not getting paid and who are investing and spending less as a result. That means that the economy has already lost nearly half a percentage point of growth from the four-week shutdown. (Last year, economic growth for the first quarter totaled 2.2 percent.)
The impasse has left 800,000 federal employees furloughed or working without pay, along with throwing thousands of government contractors at least temporarily off the job. While federal workers are likely to receive back pay once the furlough ends, most government contractors will not.
The shutdown “is threatening to derail this economic expansion,” Bernard Baumohl, chief global economist for the Economic Outlook Group, said in a research note Tuesday. Its effect on federal workers’ spending plans is particularly worrisome for the automotive and housing markets, he said.
© 2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Workers in Kenya capital still trapped after militant attack
- EU leaders express dismay after May's Brexit defeat
- Gunmen kill 15 in Kenya hotel compound attack claimed by Somali Islamists
- Brexit bedlam: Parliament votes down PM May's EU divorce deal by 230 votes
- China's lunar probe sees first cotton-seed sprout
- Iran could enrich uranium to 20 percent within four days: atomic chief
- Erdogan says discussed Turkey setting up safe zone in Syria with Trump
- Gunmen storm Kenyan hotel compound, Somali Islamists claim lethal attack
- Turkey orders arrest of nearly 200 people over suspected Gulen ties, Hurriyet says
- Iran satellite launch, which US warned against, fails
Most Read
- Beximco’s Salman becomes PM’s adviser with Cabinet rank
- Purnima Shil, the 2001 post-election gang-rape victim, buys AL nomination form
- Pregnant MP Tulip Siddiq turns up in parliament in wheelchair for Brexit deal vote
- Grameenphone lost, Robi gained most users after launch of MNP services
- Go to a stadium and apologise: Fakhrul to Quader
- Brexit bedlam: Parliament sinks PM May's EU divorce deal by 230 votes
- ‘Post-polls talks’ smokescreen thickens as Quader, Imam give different accounts
- Brahmanbaria road accident kills five
- Japan wants to invest in IT in Bangladesh, Minister Motegi tells PM Hasina
- Plea to cancel bail for prime suspect Shafat in Banani rape trial