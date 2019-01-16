Home > World

Germany's foreign minister on Brexit: Stop ‘playing games'

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said there was not much time left to find a solution for Britain's departure from the European Union and "the time for playing games is now over."

He told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk that after the vote in British parliament on Tuesday there needed to be new talks between Britain and the EU, adding that in the end the issue of a backstop solution for the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland needed to be discussed.

"We want to avoid a customs border under all circumstances" he said.

Asked about the possibility of postponing the scheduled date for Britain's exit from the bloc, he said that, if such a request reaches the EU, the bloc would discuss it constructively.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

EU leaders dismayed by Brexit defeat

Prime Minister Theresa May sits down in Parliament after the vote on her Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 15, 2019 in this screengrab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

Parliament votes down May's Brexit deal

Gunmen kill 15 in Kenya hotel

A member of security forces walks as cars are seen on fire at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya January 15, 2019. Reuters

Gunmen kill 7 in Kenya attack

'Iran could enrich uranium to 20% within 4 days'

China's lunar probe sees first cotton-seed sprout

Erdogan-Trump to set up safe zone in Syria

A gala dinner at Union Station in Washington, where Donald Trump spoke on the eve of his presidential inauguration, Jan 19, 2017. The New York Times

Trump’s inauguration cost $107m for donors

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.