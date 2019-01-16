EU could extend Brexit deadline if London provides good reason: EU
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jan 2019 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 09:26 PM BdST
European Union leaders could decide to extend the March 29 deadline for Britain’s exit from the EU if London provided a valid reason for such a request, the European Commission said on Wednesday
“There has been no UK request for an extension. Should there be a UK request to extend setting out the reasons for such an extension it will be a matter for the EU27 to decide by unanimity,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a regular news briefing.
Prime Minister Theresa May will try on Wednesday to forge consensus in parliament on a Brexit divorce agreement after the crushing defeat of her own deal left Britain’s exit from the EU in disarray 10 weeks before it is due to leave.
