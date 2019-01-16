Brexit: 71 Labour lawmakers back 2nd referendum
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jan 2019 07:03 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 07:03 PM BdST
71 UK opposition Labour lawmakers urge party to back second Brexit referendum: Sky.
A group of 71 opposition Labour lawmakers have urged their leader Jeremy Corbyn in a new letter to swing behind a second referendum on remaining part of the European Union, Sky News reported.
May’s Brexit deal suffered a crushing defeat in parliament on Tuesday, raising the prospect of the government seeking a different plan, leaving the EU with no deal at all or even a second referendum.
Labour’s position is to push for a general election as a first preference, but to maintain the possibility of a second referendum if this does not happen.
Labour has 256 lawmakers.
