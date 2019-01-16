Home > World

Brexit: 71 Labour lawmakers back 2nd referendum

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Jan 2019 07:03 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 07:03 PM BdST

71 UK opposition Labour lawmakers urge party to back second Brexit referendum: Sky.

A group of 71 opposition Labour lawmakers have urged their leader Jeremy Corbyn in a new letter to swing behind a second referendum on remaining part of the European Union, Sky News reported.

May’s Brexit deal suffered a crushing defeat in parliament on Tuesday, raising the prospect of the government seeking a different plan, leaving the EU with no deal at all or even a second referendum.

Labour’s position is to push for a general election as a first preference, but to maintain the possibility of a second referendum if this does not happen.

Labour has 256 lawmakers.

