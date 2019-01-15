UK PM May to force second vote on Brexit deal: report
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jan 2019 10:01 BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2019 10:01 BdST
British Prime Minister Theresa May will force a second parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal despite facing defeat, The Sun reported on Monday.
The British parliament is widely expected to vote against May's deal on Tuesday, opening up outcomes ranging from a disorderly divorce to reversing Brexit.
Allies claim that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has offered May last-minute help after saying the European Union could grant extra concessions if MPs reject her deal, the report said.
The concessions include persuading Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to agree to an end date to the so-called Irish backstop, the report added.
The EU has told May that it stood by commitments to find ways to avoid triggering the Irish backstop, an insurance policy to avoid the return of a hard border in Ireland, in their Brexit deal and that this pledge had legal weight.
Earlier this month, May spoke with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to secure concessions from Brussels to help get her Brexit deal through parliament. She has also spoken to Germany's Angela Merkel twice in recent weeks.
May's office said at that time the prime minister was speaking to several European leaders to secure further reassurances ahead of the vote.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ivanka Trump to help choose new World Bank president
- Brexit is in peril, UK PM May warns ahead of vote on her deal
- Nobel Prize-winning DNA scientist disgraced
- Canadian sentenced to death in China for drug smuggling
- Traveller carries gun from US to Japan undetected
- Russia's Putin expected to visit Japan in June: Japanese FM
- Iran says it is taking initial steps to design reactor fuel
- Britain pledges legislation in 2019 to combat deadly air pollution
- US-backed Syrian force: Islamic State in its 'final moments'
- Pompeo meets Saudi leaders, cancels Kuwait visit
Most Read
- Hasina retains her five advisers in new government
- Labour MP Tulip Siddiq delays birth of second child for crucial vote on Brexit deal
- No oath, no pay for eight Oikya Front MPs: Official
- Bangladesh boosts garment wage in six grades amid worker protests
- China sentences Canadian to death
- Bangladesh seals Tk 86.43 billion deal with Belgian firm for Payra port dredging
- Oikya Front will decide on talks with govt once it knows agenda: Fakhrul
- BGB major accused of assaulting executive magistrate amid labour unrest
- Badruddoza asks Kamal Hossain to apologise for ‘distrusting’ Bikalpadhara on Jamaat
- Indian city gears up for world's largest religious festival