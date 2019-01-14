Traveller carries gun from US to Japan undetected
>> IANS/bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST
An American traveller boarded a flight from the US to Japan carrying a gun which was undetected in airport security check, according to an official statement.
The US' Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said in the statement on Saturday: "TSA has determined standard procedures were not followed and a passenger did in fact pass through a standard screening TSA checkpoint with a firearm at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on the morning of January 3."
Delta Airlines also issued a statement to CNN, saying that "upon the customer's disclosure, the airline reported the incident to the TSA".
The security breach came two weeks into the government shutdown, during which TSA agents have been required to work but have not received paychecks.
CNN reported on January 4 -- a day after the breach -- that hundreds of TSA agents from at least four major airports had called in sick.
The TSA however, dismissed suggestions the government shutdown contributed to the security lapse and said a normal amount of staffers were working that day.
The Administration noted that it will "hold those responsible appropriately accountable."
This is not the first time TSA screeners have struggled to detect weapons.
In 2015, the acting administrator for the TSA was reassigned after a report found that airport screeners failed to detect explosives and weapons in nearly every test that an undercover team conducted at dozens of airports.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Traveller carries gun from US to Japan undetected
- Russia's Putin expected to visit Japan in June: Japanese FM
- Iran says it is taking initial steps to design reactor fuel
- Britain pledges legislation in 2019 to combat deadly air pollution
- US-backed Syrian force: Islamic State in its 'final moments'
- Pompeo meets Saudi leaders, cancels Kuwait visit
- Trump threatens Turkey with economic devastation if it attacks Syrian Kurd militia
- Voice box from Indonesia plane crash recovered
- Indian city gears up for world's largest religious festival
- 15 people killed in Iran plane crash: Fars
Most Read
- Bangladesh boosts garment wage in six grades amid worker protests
- Badruddoza asks Kamal Hossain to apologise for ‘distrusting’ Bikalpadhara on Jamaat
- BGB major accused of assaulting executive magistrate amid labour unrest
- Opposition can exist outside parliament, says BNP chief Khaleda in court
- MP’s son arrested in Satkhira
- NHRC probe finds no link between general election and Noakhali ‘gang-rape’
- BNP’s Fakhrul slams Hifazat chief Shafi for ‘shocking anti-women’ remarks
- New BRTC buses, trucks start arriving from India
- Messi scores 400th La Liga goal as Barca beat Eibar
- Bangladesh gazettes Tk 8,000 minimum monthly wage for readymade garment workers