Russia's Putin expected to visit Japan in June: Japanese FM

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Japan in June, Japan’s foreign minister said on Monday during a trip to Moscow.

Taro Kono, the minister, was speaking ahead of talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

