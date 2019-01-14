Russia's Putin expected to visit Japan in June: Japanese FM
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Japan in June, Japan’s foreign minister said on Monday during a trip to Moscow.
Taro Kono, the minister, was speaking ahead of talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Traveller carries gun from US to Japan undetected
- Russia's Putin expected to visit Japan in June: Japanese FM
- Iran says it is taking initial steps to design reactor fuel
- Britain pledges legislation in 2019 to combat deadly air pollution
- US-backed Syrian force: Islamic State in its 'final moments'
- Pompeo meets Saudi leaders, cancels Kuwait visit
- Trump threatens Turkey with economic devastation if it attacks Syrian Kurd militia
- Voice box from Indonesia plane crash recovered
- Indian city gears up for world's largest religious festival
- 15 people killed in Iran plane crash: Fars
Most Read
- Bangladesh boosts garment wage in six grades amid worker protests
- Badruddoza asks Kamal Hossain to apologise for ‘distrusting’ Bikalpadhara on Jamaat
- BGB major accused of assaulting executive magistrate amid labour unrest
- Opposition can exist outside parliament, says BNP chief Khaleda in court
- MP’s son arrested in Satkhira
- NHRC probe finds no link between general election and Noakhali ‘gang-rape’
- BNP’s Fakhrul slams Hifazat chief Shafi for ‘shocking anti-women’ remarks
- New BRTC buses, trucks start arriving from India
- Messi scores 400th La Liga goal as Barca beat Eibar
- Bangladesh gazettes Tk 8,000 minimum monthly wage for readymade garment workers