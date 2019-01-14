Nobel Prize-winning DNA scientist disgraced

The Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL), the New York facility where Watson worked for nearly four decades and which has a school named after him, said it was acting in response to his remarks made in a television documentary aired this month, Xinhua reported on Sunday.

The 90-year-old geneticist resigned under fire from his laboratory in 2007 after telling a British newspaper that people of African descent tend to have lower intelligence.

However, in the new PBS documentary titled "American Masters: Decoding Watson", when asked about his views on race in the decade since his departure from the lab, Watson said he stood by his former remarks, citing the difference in IQ tests results to suggest black inferiority.

While the DNA pioneer also expressed his hope for everyone to be equal, he added: "People who have to deal with black employees found this is not true."

"Watson's statements are reprehensible, unsupported by science and in no way represent the views of CSHL, its trustees, faculty, staff or students. The Laboratory condemns the misuse of science to justify prejudice," the laboratory said in a Friday statement before revoking three titles -- chancellor emeritus, Oliver R. Grace Professor Emeritus and honorary trustee soon afterwards.