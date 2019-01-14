Home > World

Nobel Prize-winning DNA scientist disgraced

  >>  IANS/bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST

Nobel laureate James Watson, co-discoverer of the DNA helix and father of the Human Genome Project, has been stripped of honours by his laboratory following "reprehensible" remarks on race and ethnicity.

The Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL), the New York facility where Watson worked for nearly four decades and which has a school named after him, said it was acting in response to his remarks made in a television documentary aired this month, Xinhua reported on Sunday.

The 90-year-old geneticist resigned under fire from his laboratory in 2007 after telling a British newspaper that people of African descent tend to have lower intelligence.

However, in the new PBS documentary titled "American Masters: Decoding Watson", when asked about his views on race in the decade since his departure from the lab, Watson said he stood by his former remarks, citing the difference in IQ tests results to suggest black inferiority.

While the DNA pioneer also expressed his hope for everyone to be equal, he added: "People who have to deal with black employees found this is not true."

"Watson's statements are reprehensible, unsupported by science and in no way represent the views of CSHL, its trustees, faculty, staff or students. The Laboratory condemns the misuse of science to justify prejudice," the laboratory said in a Friday statement before revoking three titles -- chancellor emeritus, Oliver R. Grace Professor Emeritus and honorary trustee soon afterwards.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Intermediate People's Court of Dalian, where the trial for Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, a Canadian citizen on drug smuggling charges, has been held, in Liaoning province, China. January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

China sentences Canadian to death

Trump threatens Turkey with economic devastation

Pompeo cancels Kuwait visit

Nobel Prize-winning DNA scientist disgraced

Putin expected to visit Japan in June

IS in its 'final moments'

Air pollution: Britain pledges legislation in 2019

FILE PHOTO - Wreckage recovered from Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, lies at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

Voice box from Indonesia plane crash recovered

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.