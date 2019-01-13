Home > World

May warns of catastrophe if MPs don't back Brexit deal

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST

British Prime Minister Theresa May has warned lawmakers that failure to back her plan to leave the European Union would be catastrophic for Britain, in a plea for support two days ahead of a vote in parliament that she is expected to lose.

Lawmakers are set to vote on May’s Brexit deal on Tuesday, after she shelved plans for a vote in December when it became clear that not enough lawmakers from her own party or others would back the deal she agreed with Brussels.

May looks little closer to securing the support she needs, but writing in the Sunday Express she said lawmakers must not let down the people who voted for Brexit.

“Doing so would be a catastrophic and unforgivable breach of trust in our democracy,” May said.

“So my message to Parliament this weekend is simple: it is time to forget the games and do what is right for our country.”

On Friday, her foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said Brexit might not happen at all if May’s deal was defeated.

Britain, the world’s fifth largest economy, is scheduled to quit the European Union on March 29.

The Sunday Times reported that rebel lawmakers were planning to wrest control of the legislative agenda away from May next week with a view to suspending or delaying Brexit, citing a senior government source.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Fire burns at the site of an explosion at a bakery shop in Paris, France Jan 12, 2019, in this still image obtained from a social media video. David Bangura/via Reuters

Death toll rises to 4 in Paris bakery blast

May warns of catastrophe if Brexit deal fails

21 killed in China coal mine collapse

US President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, Jul 16, 2018. Reuters photographer Kevin Lamarque:

Democrats eye FBI ‘probe’ on Trump

A dissident wanted by the Nicaraguan government looks out the window of a safe house, Dec 19, 2018. The New York Times

Fugitives from Nicaraguan govt long to return home

Yellow vest protests hit with water cannon

Snowstorm kills 5 in US Midwest

Israel claims Syria air strike

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.