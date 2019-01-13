Ivanka Trump being considered for position of World Bank chief

The sudden exit of Jim Yong Kim from the post means that Trump can nominate a new head of the Washington, DC based financial institution.

As the largest shareholder in the World Bank, the US has significant influence in the selection of its chief and its nominees are usually approved by the board, according to The Independent.

The new president is likely to begin a fresh five-year term upon taking office.

The Financial Times reported that Ivanka Trump is among a list of potential picks that also include former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Treasury official David Malpass and US Agency for International Development chief Mark Green.

The World Bank board stated that it is looking for a person with a “proven track record of leadership”, “experience in managing large organisations with international exposure and familiarity with the public sector” and “a firm commitment to and appreciation for multilateral cooperation” to be its next president.

The World Bank was founded in 1944 to fund rebuilding efforts in the wake of World War II. The group now has over 180 member countries and is known for providing loans to developing countries.

White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump speaks as US President Donald Trump participates in a signing ceremony for the “First Step Act” and the “Juvenile Justice Reform Act” at the White House in Washington, US, Dec 21, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts