Death toll rises to 4 in Paris bakery blast

France Info, a radio network, reported that the rescuers found the victim's body buried under the rubble earlier on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The death of the 28-year-old woman, who lived in the exploded building, brought the death toll to four. Two firefighters and a Spanish tourist were confirmed dead on Saturday.

A powerful explosion caused by gas leak occurred on Saturday in a closed bakery on the Rue de Trevise in the 9th district of Paris, one of the French capital's main shopping area.

At least 47 people were wounded, of whom 10 were seriously hurt, according to data released by the Interior Ministry.

The blast blew out the entire ground floor of the building, with storefronts blown out and windows shattered up to the fourth floor.

Shop windows were smashed, and other buildings and parked vehicles nearby were also damaged by the force of the blast.