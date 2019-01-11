India slaps cases against critics of plan to grant citizenship to non-Muslims
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST
Indian police on Friday said they are investigating an academic, a journalist and a peasant leader for possible sedition for publicly opposing a proposal to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from neighboring Muslim-majority countries.
Critics have called the proposal blatantly anti-Muslim and an attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to boost its Hindu voter base ahead of a general election due by May.
The cases have been filed amid a wave of protests in the BJP-governed northeastern state of Assam. A small regional party in India quit the ruling coalition on Monday in protest against the plan.
The Modi government is facing growing criticism for stifling criticism, including in the media. A television journalist in the region was jailed last month for criticizing the government on social media.
“We have registered a case against a few people based on certain statements that they made at a public rally in Guwahati,” Deepak Kumar, a police official from Guwahati in Assam, told Reuters. The three have not been charged.
Many people fear such a move could change the demographic profile of Assam, where residents have for years complained that immigrants from Bangladesh have put a big strain on resources.
Hiren Gohain, an 80-year-old academic, peasant leader Akhil Gogoi and journalist Manjit Mahanta have been accused of criminal conspiracy and attempting to wage a war against the government, Kumar said.
The bill, which seeks to give citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians and Parsis from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, has been passed by the lower house of the parliament.
The bill will be tabled for approval in the upper house in the next session, where it is expected to face resistance from the opposition Congress party. The BJP does not have a majority in the upper house of the parliament.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Saudi woman granted asylum in Australia: Thai official
- As US shutdown nears record length, Trump weighs declaring emergency
- Myanmar court rejects appeal by jailed Reuters reporters
- Grisly Mexican gang battle near US border leaves 21 dead
- Trump threatens to use emergency power to build wall, end shutdown
- Houthi drone attack kills military officials in Yemen
- Pompeo delivers blistering critique of Obama's Middle East policies
- Spain arrests 83 people, including 28 players, in fixing probe
- Taiwan premier, cabinet to quit after local election defeat
- Australia says no timeframe to decide case of Saudi teen asylum seeker
Most Read
- New sexism scandal for cricket after Indian stars' TV misogyny
- Two workers killed in Thakurgaon bridge collapse
- Bangladesh to readjust three grades in wage structure for apparel workers
- Ex-Tarique aide Nuruddin Apu remanded over 'polls money plot'
- Women rescued ‘after six months of rape, torture in captivity’ at Feni house
- Passport office, BTRC get new directors general
- Grisly Mexican gang battle near US border leaves 21 dead
- Hasina points to turnout in 2008 polls amid criticism of 2018 victory
- Give fair wage, safe working conditions: German envoy to Bangladesh factory owners
- Bangladesh passport moves up three spots in ranking of access power