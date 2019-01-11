Anday Murray announces retirement plans
>> IANS/bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST
Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray on Friday announced that he he plans to retire after this year's Wimbledon but fears next week's Australian Open could be the final tournament of his career.
Murray, who is struggling to recover from a hip surgery, was in tears as he spoke to journalists here, the BBC reported.
"I'm not sure I'm able to play through the pain for another four or five months," said the Scot.
"I want to get to Wimbledon and stop but I'm not certain I can do that."
urray conceded: "I'm not feeling good, I've been struggling for a long time.
"I've been in a lot of pain for about 20 months now. I've pretty much done everything I could to try and get my hip feeling better and it hasn't helped loads.
"I'm in a better place than I was six months ago but I'm still in a lot of pain. I can still play to a level, but not a level I have played at."
Murray also ruled out becoming a doubles player in the future, ending the possibility of him teaming up with older brother Jamie, the BBC said.
However, the 31-year-old said that he still intended to play his Australian Open first-round match against Spanish 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut on January 14.
The former world number one had surgery on his right hip last January and has played 14 matches since returning to the sport last June.
Murray ended his 2018 season in September to spend time working with rehabilitation expert Bill Knowles, but still looked short of the required level when he played world number one Novak Djokovic in an open practice match at Melbourne Park on Thursday.
Six years ago, Murray became the first British man to win at home at Wimbledon since Fred Perry in 1936, CNN reported.
He has won two other grand slams and is the lone man to win back-to-back Olympic singles gold medals.
Murray received a knighthood for his tennis achievements and charity work on the eve of 2017.
He will become the first member of tennis' so-called "Big Four" -- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are the other three -- to quit the game.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Anday Murray announces retirement plans
- Oceans warming much faster than previously thought: Study
- US begins withdrawing some military equipment from Syria
- Poland arrests two over spying allegations, including Huawei employee
- India slaps cases against critics of plan to grant citizenship to non-Muslims
- Opium cultivation falls in Myanmar: UN
- Saudi woman granted asylum in Australia: Thai official
- As US shutdown nears record length, Trump weighs declaring emergency
- Myanmar court rejects appeal by jailed Reuters reporters
- Grisly Mexican gang battle near US border leaves 21 dead
Most Read
- New sexism scandal for cricket after Indian stars' TV misogyny
- Bangladesh to readjust three grades in wage structure for apparel workers
- Bangladesh passport moves up three spots in ranking of access power
- Ex-Tarique aide Nuruddin Apu remanded over 'polls money plot'
- Grisly Mexican gang battle near US border leaves 21 dead
- Hasina points to turnout in 2008 polls amid criticism of 2018 victory
- Two workers killed in Thakurgaon bridge collapse
- Winner takes all: Awami League soars in vote percentage, BNP drowns in record loss
- Passport office, BTRC get new directors general
- Women rescued ‘after six months of rape, torture in captivity’ at Feni house