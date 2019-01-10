UK Labour leader Corbyn says election is priority over Brexit referendum
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST
British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday that a national election took priority over a new referendum on Brexit.
Corbyn said Labour would vote against Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal next week and that if parliament voted it down then there should be a national election.
“If a general election cannot be secured, then we will keep all options on the table, including the option of campaigning for a public vote,” Corbyn said in a speech in northern England.
“But an election must be the priority. It is not only the most practical option, it is also the most democratic option.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Taiwan premier, cabinet to quit after local election defeat
- Australia says no timeframe to decide case of Saudi teen asylum seeker
- UK Labour leader Corbyn says election is priority over Brexit referendum
- Taliban kill more than 30 members of Afghan security forces and militias
- Australia says no timeframe to decide case of Saudi teen asylum seeker
- German airport security staff strike hits more than 600 flights
- Congo presidential loser's supporters cry foul after surprise result
- China envoy accuses Canada of 'double standards' over Huawei arrest
- South Korea, China urge concessions on both sides to end US-North Korea standoff
- Sudan police use tear gas as protests kill three
Most Read
- Man gets seven years for circulating photoshopped image of Hasina, other politicians
- BNP candidate Sattar wins Brahmanbaria-2 seat after fresh voting in three centres
- Parveen set to become MP, third from Narayanganj’s influential Osman family
- Bangladesh rises four places on Democracy Index
- Philippine court orders jail for former bank manager over Bangladesh Bank heist
- Govt pledges swift measures on RMG worker wage as unrest escalates
- Bollywood film on former PM Manmohan Singh stirs controversy before election
- Myanmar claims about rebel bases in Bangladesh baseless, says foreign ministry
- Speaker approves Jatiya Party chief Ershad as leader of the opposition
- Bangladesh signs $250 million deal with World Bank to generate jobs