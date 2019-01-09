Tokyo court rejects request to end Ghosn's detention
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST
The Tokyo District Court has rejected a request by lawyers of Carlos Ghosn to end the detention of the ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman, who has been held since his Nov 19 arrest on accusations of financial misconduct, Jiji Press reported on Wednesday.
Ghosn went on the counter-attack the previous day, declaring his innocence before a court hearing in his first public appearance since his arrest.
His current detention period is set to run until Friday.
