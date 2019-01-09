Home > World

Tokyo court rejects request to end Ghosn's detention

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST

The Tokyo District Court has rejected a request by lawyers of Carlos Ghosn to end the detention of the ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman, who has been held since his Nov 19 arrest on accusations of financial misconduct, Jiji Press reported on Wednesday.

Ghosn went on the counter-attack the previous day, declaring his innocence before a court hearing in his first public appearance since his arrest.

His current detention period is set to run until Friday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Trump urges border wall, avoids declaring emergency

Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends a press conference on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, Oct 3, 2018. REUTERS

Tokyo court rejects Ghosn release bid

UN refers Saudi teen to Australia

An Anti-Brexit demonstrator is seen outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 8, 2019. REUTERS

May defeated in parliament

Hazmat and fire crews are seen outside the Indian and French Consulates on St Kilda Road in Melbourne,Australia, Jan 9, 2019. Staff have been evacuated as emergency crews respond to a number of incidents involving foreign consulates in Melbourne. REUTERS

Suspicious packages sent to diplomatic missions in Australia

British Airways aircraft sit on the tarmac at Heathrow Airport in London. REUTERS

Drone reports halt Heathrow flights

US plea on Syria Kurds 'unacceptable'

British Airways aircraft sit on the tarmac at Heathrow Airport in London. REUTERS

Drone reports halt Heathrow flights

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.