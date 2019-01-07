Rights group urges Thailand not to deport Saudi woman fleeing her family
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jan 2019 11:01 BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2019 11:01 BdST
Human Rights Watch has urged Thai authorities to halt the planned deportation of an 18-year-old Saudi woman who says she is fleeing her family and fears she will be killed if she returns home, Reuters reports.
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun says she fled Kuwait during a visit there with her family and was planning to fly to Australia from Thailand to seek asylum.
She told the BBC she had renounced Islam and was afraid she would be sent back to her family in Saudi Arabia and killed.
"My brothers and family and the Saudi embassy will be waiting for me in Kuwait," Qunun told Reuters by text and voice message from a Bangkok transit hotel late on Sunday.
"They will kill me," she said. "My life is in danger. My family threatens to kill me for the most trivial things."
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, a Saudi woman who claims to be fleeing her country and family and is currently in Bangkok, Thailand, is shown in this undated photo obtained by Reuters from social media. @rahaf84427714/via REUTERS
"Saudi women fleeing their families can face severe violence from relatives, deprivation of liberty, and other serious harm if returned against their will."
Qunun claims she was detained after leaving the plane in Bangkok and told she would be sent back to Kuwait.
"When I landed at the airport, someone came and said he would process the (Thai) visa but he took my passport. He came back with what seemed to be airport security and said that my parents objected and said I must return to Saudi Arabia via Kuwait Airways," she said.
Though she was scheduled to depart on a flight back to Kuwait to her family on Monday morning, she barricaded herself inside a transit hotel room at the Bangkok airport.
"She has barricaded herself in the room & says she will not leave" until she is allowed to meet the UN refugee agency and claim asylum, Human Rights Watch's deputy Asia director Phil Robertson said on Twitter.
Thai immigration officials say she was denied entry because she did not have a paid return ticket or a return ticket.
Thai police Major General Surachate Hakparn also told the BBC that Ms Mohammed al-Qunun was escaping a marriage.
They deny acting at the request of the Saudi government.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rights group urges Thailand not to deport Saudi woman fleeing her family
- France's Macron reeling as tough stance against 'yellow vests' backfires
- Former Venezuela Supreme Court judge flees to US, denounces Maduro
- Malaysia's king steps down: palace statement
- 1 dead, 2 missing after blizzards hit Greece
- China's Xi calls on army to be battle-ready
- At least 30 goldmine workers killed in landslide in northern Afghanistan
- Britons would now vote to stay in EU, want second referendum: poll
- US says no timeline for Syria withdrawal as fighting continues
- Iran plans naval drills with Russia in Caspian Sea
Most Read
- New faces crowd cabinet of 47 members
- Hasina fills her new cabinet of 47 with 27 new faces
- Seniors make way for the newcomers in Hasina’s cabinet
- New cabinet to be announced at 5pm
- Observers hope new faces in cabinet can prove themselves
- Dhaka court sends Nazmul Huda to jail in bribery case
- No Awami League allies in new cabinet
- Mustafa Kamal plans to change finance ministry, add new scopes
- China passes new law to bring Islam into alignment with socialism
- Oikya Front leaders will not take oath of office: Gono Forum