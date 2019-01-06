Iran plans naval drills with Russia in Caspian Sea
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST
Iran and Russia are preparing to hold joint naval exercises in the Caspian Sea, including rescue and anti-piracy drills, the commander of the Iranian navy was quoted on Sunday as saying.
“Tactical, rescue and anti-piracy war games between Iranian and Russian naval forces are being planned and will be implemented in the near future,” the semi-official news agency Mehr quoted Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi as saying.
Iran and Russia have held several naval drills in the Caspian Sea, including in 2015 and 2017.
Iran and Russia have close ties, including in Syria where they both back President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s civil war.
Khanzadi reiterated Iran’s opposition to the military presence of any country from outside the region in the Caspian Sea, saying: “All countries around the Caspian have the same approach,” Mehr reported.
Russia said last year it was firmly committed to deepening ties with Iran despite a US decision to quit an international nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on Tehran.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Malaysia's king steps down: palace statement
- 1 dead, 2 missing after blizzards hit Greece
- China's Xi calls on army to be battle-ready
- At least 30 goldmine workers killed in landslide in northern Afghanistan
- Britons would now vote to stay in EU, want second referendum: poll
- US says no timeline for Syria withdrawal as fighting continues
- Iran plans naval drills with Russia in Caspian Sea
- No breakthrough in US shutdown talks, Pelosi plans new legislation
- China passes new law to bring Islam into alignment with socialism
- No breakthrough in US shutdown talks, Pelosi plans new legislation
Most Read
- New faces crowd cabinet of 47 members
- New cabinet to be announced at 5pm
- Labour protest blocks Uttara road
- Dhaka court sends Nazmul Huda to jail in bribery case
- Kamal Hossain signals two Gono Forum leaders may take oath
- China passes new law to bring Islam into alignment with socialism
- Student from Bangladeshi family aims to become Hong Kong’s first ethnic minority lawmaker
- Syed Ashraf’s mortal remains flown home from Bangkok
- In price and value, Chinese phone makers outpace Apple in much of the world
- Pompeo plans to press Saudi leaders over killing of Khashoggi