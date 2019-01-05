Pompeo plans to press Saudi leaders over killing of Khashoggi

Turkish officials have said Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who lived in Virginia, was beaten and dismembered when he visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to get documents for his wedding. After his death, Saudi Arabia removed a few senior officials from their posts, and on Thursday a Saudi court held the first session in the trial of 11 suspects charged with Khashoggi’s death.

The US official spoke as part of a briefing organised for journalists by the State Department to preview Pompeo’s visits to eight Arab nations in the Middle East from Jan 8 to Jan 15. Four senior officials spoke on the call on the condition of anonymity, which the State Department demands for such briefings.

Separately, the department announced that a senior diplomat, James F Jeffrey, is the new special envoy coordinating efforts to fight the Islamic State group. Jeffrey will also continue as a special representative on Syria. The previous envoy, Brett McGurk, resigned last month after President Donald Trump announced he was withdrawing all 2,000 US troops from Syria. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis had resigned in protest two days earlier.

The officials at Friday’s briefing said that a main theme of Pompeo’s trip would be to discuss strategies to contain Iran, a Persian and predominantly Shiite state that is seen as a nemesis not only by most of the region’s predominantly Sunni Arab nations, but also by Israel and the Trump administration.

In recent months, Pompeo and John Bolton, the White House national security adviser, have stressed ways in which the United States is pushing back against what they call Iranian aggression. They include imposing strict economic sanctions after Trump’s withdrawal from a nuclear arms agreement that world powers reached with Iran in 2015.

But the case of Khashoggi, and growing opposition among US politicians to the Saudi-led bombing campaign in Yemen and the humanitarian crisis it created, underscore the complexities of Pompeo’s trip — and of the administration’s focus on containing Iran.

Trump has come under intense criticism for failing to hold Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia accountable for Khashoggi’s death.

On Friday, the officials said the State Department had concluded that Saudi leaders had neither taken sufficient responsibility for Khashoggi’s death nor given a convincing account of what happened inside the consulate. Earlier, a CIA assessment found that Crown Prince Mohammed, the main power in Saudi Arabia, was responsible for the killing in Istanbul through his close ties to the hit team that carried it out.

In a remarkable announcement in November, Trump said the United States was maintaining its warm relationship with Saudi Arabia, even if the crown prince may have “had knowledge of this tragic event.”

Trump has not spoken out about the Saudi-led coalition’s war against the Houthis in Yemen. Last month, in a rare move that amounted to a strong rebuke to the president, the Republican-led Senate voted 56-41 to end US aid to the coalition. The Senate also passed a separate resolution blaming Crown Prince Mohammed for Khashoggi’s death.

Inside the White House, Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and main Middle East adviser, has developed close ties to Crown Prince Mohammed and has urged Trump to continue the relationship with Riyadh. And at the State Department, Pompeo has voiced his support for Trump’s approach.

Pompeo made an emergency visit to Riyadh after news of the Oct 2 killing of Khashoggi, and photographs of him smiling in a meeting with Prince Mohammed fuelled widespread criticism of his trip.

During Friday’s briefing, the State Department officials did not directly address Crown Prince Mohammed’s culpability in the death of Khashoggi when asked. One official did say, however, that the removal of senior Saudi officials from posts did not amount to holding them responsible for the killing.

One of those Saudi officials was Saud al-Qahtani, a close ally of the crown prince who was removed from his post as the kingdom’s social media czar after Khashoggi was killed. Al-Qahtani was not among those arrested in October in Saudi Arabia after the death became a diplomatic crisis.

The State Department official said Pompeo also planned to speak with Saudi officials about last month’s peace talks in Sweden that aimed to end the Yemen war. And he is expected to discuss the Saudi-led blockade of Qatar, where the United States has a military base.

On Friday, a representative of the top UN human rights office told reporters in Geneva that the trial of the 11 suspects in Saudi Arabia was “not sufficient.” The representative, Ravina Shamdasani, also said the UN office objected to the Saudi prosecutors seeking the death penalty for five of the 11 suspects.

@New York Times News Service