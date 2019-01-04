Home > World

US's Pompeo to visit Middle East, seek update on Khashoggi

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will seek an update to Saudi Arabia's investigation into the October killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi when he visits Riyadh during a trip to the Middle East next week, the State Department said on Friday.

Pompeo will also visit Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait as part of his Jan 8 to Jan 15 trip, the department said in a statement.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Russia charges US man with espionage

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi talks about the partial government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photo: Reuters

Bills passed to end US govt shutdown

US issues China travel advisory

Trump moks Modi over Afghanistan 'library

Protests paralyze Kerala after women defy temple ban

Trump looks forward to meet new Pak leadership

A Long March-3B rocket carrying Chang'e 4 lunar probe takes off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province, China December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

China lands on dark side of the moon

Death penalty sought in Khashoggi case

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.