US's Pompeo to visit Middle East, seek update on Khashoggi
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will seek an update to Saudi Arabia's investigation into the October killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi when he visits Riyadh during a trip to the Middle East next week, the State Department said on Friday.
Pompeo will also visit Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait as part of his Jan 8 to Jan 15 trip, the department said in a statement.
