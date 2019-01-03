Troops to exit Syria 'over a period of time': Trump

"Over a period of time. I never said I'm getting out tomorrow," Trump was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency on Wednesday.

Trump dismissed a New York Times story reporting earlier that the US military had been given about four months to retreat the 2,000 soldiers from the war-torn country.

The Trump administration announced on Dec. 19 that it had started returning US troops home from Syria after claiming a victory in the fight against the Islamic State.

US media cited anonymous officials as saying that the United States was planning a "rapid" and "full" withdrawal of troops from Syria.

Trump himself last week reversed the tone in a tweet, claiming that his country is "slowly" withdrawing troops from Syria.

Currently, there are more than 2,000 US soldiers deployed in Syria.