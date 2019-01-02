Top US commander in Afghanistan sees peace opportunity in 2019
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST
The top US general in Afghanistan told NATO troops on Tuesday to prepare themselves to deal with “positive processes or negative consequences” as peace talks between the US and the Taliban to end a 17-year war gain momentum.
General Scott Miller, who commands US forces and the NATO-led non-combat Resolution Support (RS) mission in Afghanistan reiterated the need for a political settlement to end the conflict.
“Peace talks (are) out there, regional players pressing for peace, the Taliban talking about peace, the Afghan government is talking about peace,” Miller told dozens of NATO soldiers who had gathered at RS headquarters in Kabul for an exercise session.
Dressed in gym gear, Miller participated in a 60-minute open-air morning workout of sprints, squats, burpees and push-ups.
He did not comment on reports that the United States was considering pulling out almost half of the 14,000-strong force currently deployed in Afghanistan.
A White House spokesman said last week that US President Donald Trump had not issued orders to withdraw the troops. However, the administration has not denied the reports, which have also prompted fears of a fresh refugee crisis.
“Are (the RS) able to adapt? Are we able to adjust? Are we able to be in the right place to support positive processes and negative consequences, that’s what I ask you guys to think about in 2019,” Miller said.
With the help of its allies, the US launched a military campaign in Afghanistan 17 years ago to topple the Taliban government following the September 2001 strikes on American cities.
The longest American war effort has since killed nearly 140,000 people, including security forces, insurgents and civilians, and has cost Washington close to a trillion dollars.
Officials from the warring sides have met at least three times to discuss the withdrawal of international forces and a ceasefire in 2019. However, fighting has not subsided even as diplomatic efforts intensify.
“As long as the Taliban want to fight we are going to fight,” said Colonel David Butler, spokesman for US Forces in Afghanistan.
He added that 2019 would bring a unique opportunity for peace in the country that has been at war on and off for almost 40 years, since US-backed Afghan guerrillas fought to repel Soviet Union forces in the late 1970s.
“Think of this — 40 years of war has a possibility of coming to an end,” Butler said.
In their 2018 annual report, the Taliban said they had successfully forced the US to invite them to the negotiating table.
“The Mujahideen defended valiantly...the invaders were forced to review their war strategy,” the hardline Islamic militant group said in a statement.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China's Xi threatens Taiwan with force but also seeks peaceful 'reunification'
- Official from India's ruling BJP calls for protests as women enter Hindu temple
- Death toll from Philippine landslides, floods climbs to 85
- Four injured after German man rams car into crowd
- Trump asks trade warrior to seek China peace
- WFP says Yemen food aid being stolen in Houthi-run areas
- Baby boy found alive after 35 hours under rubble after Russia blast
- India ruling party confident of doing well in general election: Modi
- Man held at Amsterdam airport after bomb threat; departure hall reopens
- New Year 2019 celebrations in pictures
Most Read
- Deaths of two garment workers in Dhaka road accident trigger violent protests
- Woman 'raped with husband, daughter tied up for arguing with AL supporters'
- US, EU ask Bangladesh to investigate reports of election irregularities but promise support
- BNP calls its candidates to Dhaka on Thursday
- Not an angel, nor a devil: JaSoD chief Inu asks for forgiveness for mistakes
- Ershad again tries to install brother GM Quader as his successor in Jatiya Party
- Muhith doesn’t mind staying on as finance minister ‘if PM Hasina asks’
- Parliament Secretariat prepares for swearing-in ceremony after polls
- Bangladesh general election at a glance: Awami League has 260 candidates, BNP fields 257
- Bangladesh Foreign Service Association congratulates Hasina