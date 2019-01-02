China building 'most advanced' naval warship for Pakistan
>> IANS/bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST
China has started building for Pakistan, its "all-weather ally", one of its "most advanced" naval warships as part of a defence agreement to maintain a "balance of power" in the Indian Ocean, the media reported on Wednesday.
The China Daily quoted China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) -- one of the largest state-owned defence contractor -- as saying that the construction of the ship has started in the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard in Shanghai and it is a version of China's most advanced guided missile frigate, without specifying its type.
The warship will be equipped with modern detection and weapon systems and will be capable of anti-ship, anti-submarine and air-defence operations, the CSSC said.
According to the Pakistani Navy, the ship's class is Type 054AP, which means it is based on the Type 054A of the People's Liberation Army Navy. It previously said four such ships have been ordered, according to the report.
Once constructed, the warship "will be one of the largest and technologically advanced platforms of Pakistan's Navy and strengthen the country's capability to respond to future challenges, maintain peace and stability and the balance of power in the Indian Ocean region", the report said.
It will also support the Pakistani Navy's initiative of securing sea lanes for international shipping by patrolling distant waters, the CSSC said.
According to the report, Type 054A was the best frigate in service with the PLA Navy. It cited military sources as saying that the ship had a fully loaded displacement of about 4,000 metric tonnes and was equipped with advanced radars and missiles.
About 30 Type 054As are in service with the PLA Navy, observers said.
An insider in China's shipbuilding sector with knowledge of the Type 054AP programme told the China Daily that the ship is the largest and most powerful combat vessel China ever exported.
"Based on pictures circulating on the Internet, the ship will have vertical launch cells that can fire Chinese HQ-16 air-defence missiles and other kinds of missiles. Vertical launch cells will bring flexibility to the user in terms of weapons portfolio, thus giving it a stronger fighting capability," he said.
"The Type 054AP is the best frigate Pakistan can access in the international market," said the report, citing the insider.
"The service of Type 054APs will double the combat power of the Pakistani Navy's surface fleet," he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US agents fire tear gas into Mexico at 'violent mob' near border
- Romney attacks Trump, saying he causes dismay around the world
- Top US commander in Afghanistan sees peace opportunity in 2019
- Myanmar says police attacked as western fighting displaces thousands
- Myanmar says police attacked as western fighting displaces thousands
- Death toll rises to 18 in Russian apartment block collapse
- Six killed in train accident on bridge linking two of Denmark's islands
- China's Xi threatens Taiwan with force but also seeks peaceful 'reunification'
- NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft signals successful flyby of Ultima Thule
- Official from India's ruling BJP calls for protests as women enter Hindu temple
Most Read
- Woman 'raped with husband, daughter tied up for arguing with AL supporters'
- US, EU ask Bangladesh to investigate reports of election irregularities but promise support
- BNP calls its candidates to Dhaka on Thursday
- Deaths of two garment workers in Dhaka road accident trigger violent protests
- Not an angel, nor a devil: JaSoD chief Inu asks for forgiveness for mistakes
- Ershad again tries to install brother GM Quader as his successor in Jatiya Party
- Parliament Secretariat prepares for swearing-in ceremony after polls
- Muhith doesn’t mind staying on as finance minister ‘if PM Hasina asks’
- Bangladesh Foreign Service Association congratulates Hasina
- Bangladesh general election at a glance: Awami League has 260 candidates, BNP fields 257