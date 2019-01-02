Home > World

Baby boy found alive after 35 hours under rubble after Russia blast

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Jan 2019 01:01 BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2019 01:01 BdST

A baby boy has been found alive after 35 hours spent in freezing cold in the rubble of a Russian apartment block that partially collapsed in an explosion, emergency officials reported, calling it a miracle.

The blast, thought to have been caused by a gas leak, damaged 48 apartments in a 10-storey building in the industrial city of Magnitogorsk on Monday, killing at least seven people with 36 people still missing.

Video footage from the local emergency ministry showed a rescuer worker removing the baby dressed in pink socks and putting a blanket around it before he starts running toward an ambulance.

The current temperature in the city of Magnitogorsk, home to one of Russia’s largest steel plants in the Urals some 1,700 km (1,050 miles) east of Moscow, is -17 Celsius (1.4 Fahrenheit).

The fact that the 11-month-old infant, currently diagnosed with a serious freezer burn and a closed-head injury, was lying in his bed and was wrapped up in layers saved his life, TASS news agency reported, citing a regional emergency center.

The baby was found when a rescuer heard him crying and “a large-scale operation was immediately organized,” Interfax news agency reported, citing emergency officials. His removal was difficult because of unstable debris which posed risks for rescuers.

“Hundreds of people were waiting for the appearance of the injured child from under the rubble like a miracle. And the miracle happened...,” the officials were quoted as saying by Interfax. “Tears drew in the eyes of the weatherbeaten rescuers.”

The boy’s mother is alive and has already arrived to the hospital, Interfax added.

The blast tore through the building in the city of Magnitogorsk, home of one of Russia’s largest steel plants, early on Monday morning, a public holiday in Russia, when many residents were asleep. Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said on Monday that the chances of finding survivors were fading.

There have been several similar incidents in the country in recent years due to aging infrastructure and poor safety regulations about gas usage.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Cooperation best for both China-US

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, January 1, 2019.

New Year 2019 celebrations in pictures

BJP confident of doing well in election: Modi

FILE PHOTO: US Capitol is seen on the first day of a partial federal government shutdown in Washington, US, Dec 22, 2018. REUTERS

Democrats aim to end US govt shutdown

Thai king to be crowned in ceremonies May 4-6

New Year's Eve stabbings in Manchester probed

Thai man kills family members after NY party

Man held at Amsterdam airport after bomb threat

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.