UK counter-terrorism police probe New Year's Eve stabbings in Manchester
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST
British counter-terrorism police are investigating an attack by a man armed with a kitchen knife at Manchester Victoria train station that injured three people, including a police officer, on New Year’s Eve.
Greater Manchester Police said they were keeping an open mind about the motive, adding there was no intelligence to suggest a wider threat.
A witness, a BBC producer who was at the station, said the man was armed with a large knife who linked his actions to “bombings in other countries”. The suspect was arrested “within minutes”, police said, and was being questioned in custody.
Those injured, a woman and a man in their 50s, were in a serious but not life-threatening condition, police said. A male police officer in his 30s who sustained a stab wound to his shoulder was released from hospital early on Tuesday morning.
Police said they would step up their presence in the city where a suicide bomb attack in May 2017 killed 22 people as they left an Ariana Grande concert.
“Tonight’s events will have understandably worried people but I need to stress that the incident is not ongoing, a man is in custody and there is currently no intelligence to suggest there is any wider threat at this time,” Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said in a statement.
Britain is on its second-highest threat level of severe, meaning an attack is considered highly likely. Security officials say they are facing record levels of work in countering Islamist militants as well as far-right extremists after four major attacks last year.
Sam Clack, the BBC producer, told BBC 5 Live radio: “I heard the man say, ‘As long as you keep bombing these countries this is going to keep happening.’”
“It was very, very scary.”
The cordon at Victoria Station, closed after the attack, will be lifted shortly, the police said on Twitter.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US Democrats manoeuvre to end govt shutdown without giving Trump money for wall
- Exercise restraint: UN calls all parties in Bangladesh after elections
- Back my Brexit deal and let Britain 'turn a corner': UK PM May
- North Korea's Kim says 'new path' inevitable if US demands unilateral action
- Glowing New Year's Eve ball rises above a sodden Times Square
- Russia detains US citizen in Moscow for suspected spying
- Democrat Warren takes step to challenge Trump in 2020
- Bees, brothels and monkey selfies: oh my; 2018 abuzz with odd US stories
- S.Korea bans single-use plastic bags at supermarkets
- Turkish TV shows purported transfer of Khashoggi remains
Most Read
- Hasina reasons out BNP's election rout
- World leaders congratulate Hasina over election victory
- Jatiya Party decision on opposition after Grand Alliance talks
- Bangladesh general election at a glance: Awami League has 260 candidates, BNP fields 257
- Live: Election violence hits parts of Bangladesh
- BNP demands cancellation of ‘engineered’ election results, fresh polls
- Oikya Front candidates to submit memorandum to EC for fresh vote
- New MPs to take oaths of office on Jan 3
- No scope for new election: CEC tells Oikya Front
- Exercise restraint: UN calls all parties in Bangladesh after elections