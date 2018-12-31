Taliban dismiss Afghanistan's peace talks offer
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Dec 2018 11:12 BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2018 11:12 BdST
The Taliban have rejected Kabul's offer of talks next month in Saudi Arabia where the militants, fighting to restore strict Islamic law in Afghanistan, will meet US officials to further peace efforts, a Taliban leader said on Sunday.
Representatives from the Taliban, the United States and regional countries met this month in the United Arab Emirates for talks to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan.
But the Taliban have refused to hold formal talks with the Western-backed Afghan government.
"We will meet the US officials in Saudi Arabia in January next year and we will start our talks that remained incomplete in Abu Dhabi," a member of the Taliban’s decision-making Leadership Council told Reuters. "However, we have made it clear to all the stakeholders that we will not talk to the Afghan government."
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also said the leaders of the group would not talk to the Afghan government.
The militants have insisted on first reaching an agreement with the United States, which the group sees as the main force in Afghanistan since US-led forces toppled the Taliban government in 2001.
Diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict have intensified after Taliban representatives started meeting US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad this year. Officials from the warring sides have met at least three times to discuss the withdrawal of international forces and a ceasefire in 2019.
But the United States has insisted that any final settlement must be led by the Afghans.
According to data from the NATO-led Resolute Support mission published in November, the government of President Ashraf Ghani has control or influence over 65 percent of the population but only 55.5 percent of Afghanistan’s 407 districts, less than at any time since 2001. The Taliban say they control 70 percent of the country.
A close aide to Ghani said the government would keep trying to establish a direct line of diplomatic communication with the Taliban.
"Talks should be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned," the aide said on condition of anonymity. "It is important that the Taliban acknowledge this fact."
US President Donald Trump has announced a pullout of American troops from Syria, a decision that prompted the resignation of Defense Secretary James Mattis, and there have been reports that he is considering a partial pullout from Afghanistan.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Taliban dismiss Afghanistan's peace talks offer
- Congo police officer and civilian killed in fight over alleged voting fraud
- Liam Fox says '50-50' chance Brexit may be stopped
- Cyber attack hits US newspaper distribution
- Mueller collected 'nude selfie' in probe, says indicted Russian firm
- China court orders retrial for Canadian jailed for drug smuggling
- EU is not trying to keep Britain in: Juncker
- N Korea's Kim wants more summits with Moon next year: Blue House
- Taliban dismiss Afghanistan's peace talks offer
- Russian army to get new missile complex S-350 Vityaz in 2019
Most Read
- Live: Election violence hits parts of Bangladesh
- Hasina’s Awami League wins landslide victory as Bangladesh opposition calls election ‘farcical’
- Kamal rejects ‘farcical’ election, demands fresh polls under neutral govt
- Bangladesh cricket icon Mashrafe wins parliamentary election with huge margin
- Bangladesh general election at a glance: Awami League has 260 candidates, BNP fields 257
- Election violence kills at least 17, mostly from Awami League
- Salma Islam announces she is stepping aside from Dhaka-1 race
- 2018 elections prove BNP’s boycott of 2014 polls was not a wrong decision: Fakhrul
- Speedy mobile internet blocked again after brief resumption
- Bangladesh govt says ANFREL statement on election is ‘biased and premeditated assumption’