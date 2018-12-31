Home > World

Congo police officer and civilian killed in fight over alleged voting fraud

Published: 31 Dec 2018

A police officer and civilian were killed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in a dispute over alleged voting fraud in Sunday's presidential and legislative elections, a witness and a politician from the area said.

Vital Kamerhe, a politician from South Kivu province, and a witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said an altercation broke out at a polling place in the town of Walungu after voters accused an election official of fraud.

A police officer shot and killed a young man involved in the melee and the crowd then beat the officer to death, they said.

