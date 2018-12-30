EU is not trying to keep Britain in: Juncker
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Dec 2018 17:12 BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2018 17:12 BdST
The European Union is not trying to keep Britain in and wants to start discussing future ties the moment the UK parliament approves Brexit, partly to focus on its own unity ahead of May elections, the head of the bloc’s executive said.
“It is being insinuated that our aim is to keep the United Kingdom in the EU by all possible means. That is not our intention. All we want is clarity about our future relations. And we respect the result of the referendum.” Jean-Claude Juncker, the head of the European Commission, told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag in an interview.
Juncker said the EU was ready to start negotiating a new deal with Britain right after the British parliament approves the divorce deal. A vote is now due in the week starting Jan. 14.
He also said Britain should get its act together. “And then tell us what it is you want,” he said.
“I am working on the assumption that it will leave, because that is what the people of the United Kingdom have decided,” he added, refusing to be drawn into whether Britain would hold a second Brexit vote. “That is for the British to decide.”
On other challenges facing Europe, Juncker said he was watching closely US President Donald Trump on trade.
“I trust him for as long as he keeps his word. And if he no longer keeps it, then I will no longer feel bound by my word either,” Juncker said of tensions between the EU and Washington around car tariffs.
He said he felt EU citizens were increasingly growing apart, another problem to tackle ahead of Europe-wide parliamentary elections in May.
“We have to ensure that these rifts do not become too deep,” Juncker said. “We must not imply that the populists are right ... they are just loud and do not have any specific proposals to offer on solving the challenges of our time.”
He said Europe had to stand united “in combating the trolls and hacker groups from China or Russia” that could seek to sway the European vote.
He expressed doubt about EU state Romania, which takes over the bloc’s rotating presidency from Jan. 1, but struggles with corruption and bitter divisions.
“The government in Bucharest has not yet fully understood what it means to take chair over the EU Member States ... Romania’s internal situation is such that the country cannot act as a compact unit in Europe,” Juncker said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Philippine cyclone leaves at least 22 dead
- Egypt security forces kill 40 suspected militants after tourist bus bombed
- Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude strikes off south Philippines – USGS
- Bomb kills three Vietnamese tourists, Egyptian guide near pyramids
- Police arrest illegal immigrant suspected in California officer's killing
- Syrian army enters town of Manbij and raises flag
- Pakistani government bans Zardari from leaving country
- May's Brexit deal can get through parliament: Hunt
- US shutdown impasse over Trump's border wall drags on
- Mystery hacker steals data on 1,000 N Korean defectors in South
Most Read
- Live: Election violence hits parts of Bangladesh
- How Dhaka and Chattogram voters can find their polling centres
- Bangladesh general election at a glance: Awami League has 260 candidates, BNP fields 257
- Salma Islam announces she is stepping aside from Dhaka-1 race
- Khaleda tells voters to guard centres in ‘message sent’ from jail
- Bangladesh blocks mobile internet services for election
- Election: Key insights from newsroom
- Bangladesh govt says ANFREL statement on election is ‘biased and premeditated assumption’
- BNP, Oikya Front won’t quit election on own accord: Kamal
- Jubo League worker killed in Chattogram in alleged BNP attack on eve of voting