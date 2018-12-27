Home > World

German army floats plan to recruit foreigners

  >>  IANS/bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-27 23:12:00.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-27 23:12:00.0 BdST

German Defence Chief Eberhard Zorn on Thursday said that authorities are contemplating allowing the country's military to employ EU citizens in several posts, including doctors and information technology specialists, several years after Germany scrapped conscription.

Army General Inspector Zorn said the forces had to "look in all directions in times of a lack of qualified personnel" like doctors and IT specialists, the BBC reported.

Germany aims to increase its military by 21,000 personnel by 2025.

It has also pledged to raise its defence budget from 1.2 per cent to 1.5 per cent of its gross domestic product by 2024, in the face of criticism from US President Donald Trump that it does not meet the NATO target of 2 per cent of GDP.

Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview that 182,000 uniformed soldiers were now employed by the Army, a rise of 6,500 in two years. Within seven years, that should reach 203,000, she said.

The Minister added the Army was now made up of 12 per cent women and this year alone one in three people applying to be an officer was a woman.

Gen. Zorn told the Funke newspaper group that "of course the Bundeswehr (German armed force) needs personnel" and the Army had to "push hard for a suitable new generation", although EU citizens in uniform were "an option" to be examined only in specialist fields.

The media group said the government had already consulted EU partners and that most had reacted cautiously, particularly in Eastern Europe.

Under post-World War II laws, soldiers in the German military have to be German, according to the BBC report.

Parliament's commissioner for the armed forces, Hans-Peter Bartels, said recruiting EU citizens was already a "kind of normality" as many soldiers already had dual nationality or an immigrant background.

According to the Funke group, over 900 foreign citizens were already employed by the military in civilian roles.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Indonesia: flights rerouted as volcano alert raised

Myanmar youth activists look beyond Suu Kyi

China successfully tests S-400 missile system

Trump defends Syria pullout during Iraq visit

Iraqi lawmakers criticize Trump

Trump makes surprise visit to troops in Iraq

China jails high-level security official for life

File Photo: Syed Ali near his apartment building in Brooklyn, May 12, 2017. Ali became an internet sensation when a video of him fighting five assailants in a subway station was viewed hundreds of thousands of times. Ali also received a small measure of attention after Customs and Border Protection detained him at Kennedy Airport in the early months of the Trump administration, even though he was a citizen, a New York police officer and a combat veteran who had spent two years in Kuwait. Karsten Moran/The New York Times

Bangladeshi-born officer fends off five in viral video

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.